Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
1.Krishna: The Birth
This film dramatises Krishna’s miraculous birth in Mathura, the danger posed by his uncle Kansa, and the clandestine transfer to Gokul where he grows up under Yashoda’s care. It’s a vivid, child-friendly retelling of the earliest leelas; the prophecy, protection by the parents, and Krishna’s first acts that mark him as divine.
2.Krishna: The Makhan Chor
Centered on Krishna’s playful childhood in Vrindavan, this title celebrates the famous makhan (butter) stealing episodes, his mischief with the gopis, and how those lighthearted moments conceal courage and tiny moral lessons about love, sharing and innocence. It’s ideal for young viewers who love the fun side of Krishna’s leelas.
3.Krishna: Kansh Vadh
This chapter focuses on the climactic conflict with the tyrant Kansa, Krishna’s return to Mathura, the confrontation in Kansa’s court, and the moral justice of freeing the oppressed. The film highlights duty, destiny and the idea that good ultimately triumphs over evil.
4.Krishna Balram: The Warrior Princess
This adventurous tale follows Krishna and his brother Balram as they protect a warrior princess hiding in a lotus, celebrated for its vibrant animation, exciting adventures, and themes of loyalty and courage.
5.Krishna in Vrindavan
A warm portrait of Krishna’s days in Vrindavan; his friendships, Ras Leela with Radha and the gopis, and everyday leelas that teach devotion, joy and dharma through simple acts. This one captures the devotional, musical and communal spirit that best fits Janmashtami celebrations.