Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025 is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the tales of Lord Krishna. From his divine birth to his playful leelas and heroic battles, these five animated movies beautifully capture the essence of his life, making them a delightful watch for devotees and families alike.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 05:44 PM IST

1.Krishna: The Birth

Krishna: The Birth
1

This film dramatises Krishna’s miraculous birth in Mathura, the danger posed by his uncle Kansa, and the clandestine transfer to Gokul where he grows up under Yashoda’s care. It’s a vivid, child-friendly retelling of the earliest leelas; the prophecy, protection by the parents, and Krishna’s first acts that mark him as divine.

2.Krishna: The Makhan Chor

Krishna: The Makhan Chor
2

Centered on Krishna’s playful childhood in Vrindavan, this title celebrates the famous makhan (butter) stealing episodes, his mischief with the gopis, and how those lighthearted moments conceal courage and tiny moral lessons about love, sharing and innocence. It’s ideal for young viewers who love the fun side of Krishna’s leelas.

3.Krishna: Kansh Vadh

Krishna: Kansh Vadh
3

This chapter focuses on the climactic conflict with the tyrant Kansa, Krishna’s return to Mathura, the confrontation in Kansa’s court, and the moral justice of freeing the oppressed. The film highlights duty, destiny and the idea that good ultimately triumphs over evil.

4.Krishna Balram: The Warrior Princess

Krishna Balram: The Warrior Princess
4

This adventurous tale follows Krishna and his brother Balram as they protect a warrior princess hiding in a lotus, celebrated for its vibrant animation, exciting adventures, and themes of loyalty and courage.

5.Krishna in Vrindavan

Krishna in Vrindavan
5

A warm portrait of Krishna’s days in Vrindavan; his friendships, Ras Leela with Radha and the gopis, and everyday leelas that teach devotion, joy and dharma through simple acts. This one captures the devotional, musical and communal spirit that best fits Janmashtami celebrations.

