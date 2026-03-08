FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a beautiful gown by designer Rahul Mishra. The dress features delicate embroidery and blends traditional art with modern style.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 08, 2026, 01:12 PM IST

1.Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning elegance

Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning elegance
1

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in this strapless gown that beautifully accentuates her silhouette. Her poised stance and graceful presence elevate the gown’s delicate artistry to new heights.

2.Designer spotlight - Rahul Mishra

Designer spotlight - Rahul Mishra
2

Rahul Mishra is an acclaimed Indian fashion designer known for his intricate craftsmanship and storytelling through fashion. His designs blend traditional artistry with contemporary silhouettes, creating timeless elegance.

3.The Pointillism Fields gown by Rahul Mishra

The Pointillism Fields gown by Rahul Mishra
3

The gown worn by Janhvi Kapoor showcases Mishra’s signature attention to detail, featuring pointillism-inspired embroidery with pastel hues and subtle shimmer. This piece highlights his skill in combining art and fashion seamlessly. 

4.Accessorizing with subtle glamour

Accessorizing with subtle glamour
4

Janhvi pairs the gown with an exquisite emerald necklace and matching earrings, adding a royal touch without overpowering the outfit. Her natural makeup complements the soft, sophisticated look.

5.A vision of modern femininity

A vision of modern femininity
5

With the flowing sheer dupatta and intricate embroidery, Janhvi’s look embodies a perfect balance of structure and fluidity, capturing the essence of contemporary elegance and feminine grace.

