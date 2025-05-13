1 . Homebound

Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa, has been selected in the Un Certain Regard category at the 78th edition of the Cannes. The film is produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions and is the second film directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, whose directorial debut Masaan had won two prizes at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.