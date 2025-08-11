Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now charges Rs 9 crore per film, owns Rs 2 crore Range Rover, net worth is Rs…

From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Aug 11, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
1.Net worth of Rs 115 crore
Jacqueline Fernandez, who won Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006, has built an impressive career in Bollywood. Her estimated net worth of Rs 115 crore comes from blockbuster films, brand endorsements, and high-profile projects. She charges Rs 7–9 crore per movie, making her one of the top-paid actresses.
2.Owns a private island worth in Sri Lanka
Jacqueline owns a stunning four-acre private island in Sri Lanka valued worth Rs 5 crore. The tropical getaway reflects her love for nature. It makes her one of the very few Bollywood celebrities to invest in such an extravagant property abroad.
ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts large piece of Bali island to Jacqueline Fernandez after her mother's death: 'She will be born as our daughter'
3.Luxury flat in Pali hill, Mumbai
In 2023, Jacqueline moved into her luxurious 5BHK flat in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, leaving behind Priyanka Chopra’s former Juhu residence worth Rs 7 crore. The new home is among Mumbai’s most elite celebrity addresses, offering panoramic city views and premium interiors.
4.Car collection worth crores
Jacqueline’s garage is full of luxury featuring a Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.11 crore, a Hummer H2, Mercedes Maybach, BMW 5 Series, and Jeep Compass. She also earned Rs 2 crore for her special song in Prabhas-starrer Saaho back in 2019. ALSO READ: '100 iPhones, 300 homes, Rs 100 crore...': Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces giveaway on Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday
5.Films and upcoming projects
Jacqueline made her debut with Aladin and went on to deliver hits like Housefull 2, Kick, and Judwaa 2. She also delivered her latest hit with Housefull 5 this year and will next be seen in Fateh, playing an ethical hacker opposite a cybercrime-fighting hero.