Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now charges Rs 9 crore per film, owns Rs 2 crore Range Rover, net worth is Rs…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces

Pakistan Army chief threatens India with nuclear annihilation, destroy half of the world from US soil, he says...

'Will slit his...': Kamal Haasan receives death threat from TV actor Ravichandran over 'anti-Sanatana' remarks

What is 'Viking Diet'? How this ancient way of eating will improve your health, wellbeing?

Rana Daggubati mobbed as he arrives at Hyderabad ED office in illegal betting apps case: Watch

'10 kadam door...': Salman Khan lashes out, warns paps to stay away from niece Ayat at Mumbai event; watch

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai are all smiles as they pose together in unseen video from their vacation, watch viral video

Tesla opens second showroom in Delhi today, here’s why Model Y costs more in Gurugram than in Delhi or Mumbai

How many journalists have been killed in Hamas-Israel War so far? Did Israel target them deliberately? CPJ, IFJ accuse IDF of...

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sanjay Raut, among INDIA bloc members detained during 'vote chori' protest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces

From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces

Pakistan Army chief threatens India with nuclear annihilation, destroy half of the world from US soil, he says...

Pakistan Army chief threatens India with nuclear annihilation, destroy world...

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of multi-crore assets

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of multi-crore assets

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of

Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now charges Rs 9 crore per film, owns Rs 2 crore Range Rover, net worth is Rs…

Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now char

In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, lavish outdoors, in-house temple, wellness spaces, more

Inside Ram Charan Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, la

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now charges Rs 9 crore per film, owns Rs 2 crore Range Rover, net worth is Rs…

Jacqueline Fernandez turns 40 today and still the actress continues to shine in Bollywood. With a net worth of Rs 115 crore including luxury homes, a private island and expensive car collection, she remains one the most glamorous stars in the film industry.

Muskan Verma | Aug 11, 2025, 01:26 PM IST

1.Net worth of Rs 115 crore

Net worth of Rs 115 crore
1

Jacqueline Fernandez, who won Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006, has built an impressive career in Bollywood. Her estimated net worth of Rs 115 crore comes from blockbuster films, brand endorsements, and high-profile projects. She charges Rs 7–9 crore per movie, making her one of the top-paid actresses.

 

Advertisement

2.Owns a private island worth in Sri Lanka

Owns a private island worth in Sri Lanka
2

Jacqueline owns a stunning four-acre private island in Sri Lanka valued worth Rs 5 crore. The tropical getaway reflects her love for nature. It makes her one of the very few Bollywood celebrities to invest in such an extravagant property abroad.

ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts large piece of Bali island to Jacqueline Fernandez after her mother's death: 'She will be born as our daughter'

3.Luxury flat in Pali hill, Mumbai

Luxury flat in Pali hill, Mumbai
3

In 2023, Jacqueline moved into her luxurious 5BHK flat in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, leaving behind Priyanka Chopra’s former Juhu residence worth Rs 7 crore. The new home is among Mumbai’s most elite celebrity addresses, offering panoramic city views and premium interiors.

 

4.Car collection worth crores

Car collection worth crores
4

Jacqueline’s garage is full of luxury featuring a Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.11 crore, a Hummer H2, Mercedes Maybach, BMW 5 Series, and Jeep Compass. She also earned Rs 2 crore for her special song in Prabhas-starrer Saaho back in 2019. ALSO READ: '100 iPhones, 300 homes, Rs 100 crore...': Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces giveaway on Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday

 

 

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Films and upcoming projects

Films and upcoming projects
5

Jacqueline made her debut with Aladin and went on to deliver hits like Housefull 2, Kick, and Judwaa 2. She also delivered her latest hit with Housefull 5 this year and will next be seen in Fateh, playing an ethical hacker opposite a cybercrime-fighting hero. 

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Akash Deep to face strict action from ICC for his 'cheeky' send-off to Ben Duckett? Know the full story
IND vs ENG: Akash Deep to face strict action from ICC for..
Rupali Ganguly's lawyer reveals shocking update on defamation case against stepdaughter: 'Unhone court mein...'
Rupali Ganguly's lawyer shares update on defamation case against stepdaughter
Bank Holiday in August 2025: From Independence Day to Janmashtami, check how many days banks will remain shut, state-wise full list here
Bank Holiday in August 2025: Check how many days banks will remain shut
Amitabh Bachchan's first love Maya was 'quite cunning', he broke up with her on advice of...: 'She wouldn’t even bother who was sitting with him and...'
Amitabh Bachchan's first love Maya was 'quite cunning', he broke up with her...
IndiGo slapped with heavy fine for providing ‘dirty seat’ to passenger, ordered to pay Rs…
IndiGo slapped with heavy fine for providing ‘dirty seat’ to passenger, ordered
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of multi-crore assets
Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of
Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now charges Rs 9 crore per film, owns Rs 2 crore Range Rover, net worth is Rs…
Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now char
In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, lavish outdoors, in-house temple, wellness spaces, more
Inside Ram Charan Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, la
Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite avocado toast recipe for healthy breakfast
Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite avocado toast recipe for healthy
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE