1 . Isha Ambani attended event in London

On a stylish Tuesday evening, Isha Ambani stepped out for the Serpentine Summer Party 2025, one of London’s most anticipated art and fashion gatherings. Held at the Serpentine South Gallery, the event celebrated this year’s stunning pavilion designed by acclaimed Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum. Surrounded by creative minds, cultural icons, and fashion insiders, Isha added her signature grace to the evening, blending seamlessly into the chic, art-forward vibe of the London summer scene.