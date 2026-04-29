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R. Kumar Opticians Expands Ahmedabad Presence with New Science City and Nikol Showrooms

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R. Kumar Opticians Expands Ahmedabad Presence with New Science City and Nikol Showrooms

R. Kumar Opticians Expands Ahmedabad Presence with New Science City and Nikol Sh

Australian Minister Tony Burke admits to be a 'massive fan' of Shah Rukh Khan, calls Om Shanti Om his all-time favourite

Australian Minister Tony Burke admits to be a 'massive fan' of Shah Rukh Khan

Dhurandhar to release in Japan, here's how different it will be from Indian version, poster drops major hint

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Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: From The Lunchbox, Life in a Metro to Hindi Medium, remembering timeless legacy, life lessons, unforgettable performances

Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: From The Lunchbox, Life in a Metro

Who is Yash Raj Punja? Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner who dismissed Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly in PBKS vs RR clash

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Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: From The Lunchbox, Life in a Metro to Hindi Medium, remembering timeless legacy, life lessons, unforgettable performances

On the death anniversary of Irrfan Khan, we remember his remarkable journey in cinema and the life lessons from his movies, such as The Lunchbox, Life in a Metro to Hindi Medium, along with many inspiring quotes that continue to stay with the audience for a lifetime.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 29, 2026, 11:45 AM IST

1.The Lunchbox (2013):

The Lunchbox (2013):
1

A tender and beautifully crafted story of mistaken delivery that connects two lonely souls through letters. It reflects urban loneliness and unfulfilled desires in modern life. 'Life is very busy these days. There are too many people, and everyone wants what the other has.'

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2.The Killer (2006):

The Killer (2006):
2

Set against the backdrop of crime and redemption, The Killer tells the story of a man caught between guilt and survival. It reflects the unpredictability of life across different worlds 'Bade sheharo ki hawa aur chote sheharo ka pani...bada khatarnak hota hai.'

3.Piku (2015):

Piku (2015):
3

A heartwarming yet realistic story about a daughter and her ageing father, Piku blends humour with life’s deeper truths. It embraces the inevitability of life’s basic realities 'Death aur sh*t...ye do cheeze kisi ko bhi, kahin bhi, kabhi bhi aa sakti hai.'

4.Life In A Metro (2007):

Life In A Metro (2007):
4

This multi-narrative drama captures the struggles, ambitions, and loneliness of urban life. It shows how cities shape and sometimes drain individuals. 'Ye sheher humein jitna deta hai, badle mein kahin zyada humse le lete hai.'

Also read: Toxic gets postponed again, won't be releasing for June 4 for THIS major reason, Yash says 'some stories ask for patience'

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5.Hindi Medium (2017):

Hindi Medium (2017):
5

A satirical drama that exposes the flaws in the education system and the race for English-speaking status in India. The film highlights how education has turned into a competitive business rather than a learning process 'Yeh headmaster, headmaster nahi hai ji, yeh businessman hai...aur aaj kal padhai, padhai nahi hai ji, yeh dhanda hai dhanda.'

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R. Kumar Opticians Expands Ahmedabad Presence with New Science City and Nikol Showrooms
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