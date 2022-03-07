International Women's Day 2022: Celebrate female force with 'Bulbbul', 'Aranyak', 'A Thursday', and other OTT titles

1/8

'Aranyak' is headlined by the talented actress Raveena Tandon who plays Kasturi, a strong and ambitious female cop that viewers will find reflections of their lives in, as a multifaceted, yet relatable Indian woman. Kasturi is trying to balance her responsibilities as a mother, protecting her hometown against crimes and taking care of her household and beautifully explores the struggles of women. Throughout the series, her subtle feminism, maternal instincts, and never-give-up attitude have captivated and enchanted the audience. (Image credit: Aranyak/Instagram)