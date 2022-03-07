International Women's Day 2022: Celebrate female force with 'Bulbbul', 'Aranyak', 'A Thursday', and other OTT titles

From 'Aranyak' to 'Bombay Begums' Bollywood actresses including Raveena Tandon, Tamannaah, Mithila Palkar, and Kajol have ruled the industry.
Over the past decade, women-centric films are growing exponentially, bringing some unforgettable stories and voices to the screen. From 'Aranyak' to 'Bombay Begums' Bollywood actresses including Raveena Tandon, Tamannaah, Mithila Palkar, and Kajol have ruled the industry like a pro.
Take a look:
1. 'Aranyak'
'Aranyak' is headlined by the talented actress Raveena Tandon who plays Kasturi, a strong and ambitious female cop that viewers will find reflections of their lives in, as a multifaceted, yet relatable Indian woman. Kasturi is trying to balance her responsibilities as a mother, protecting her hometown against crimes and taking care of her household and beautifully explores the struggles of women. Throughout the series, her subtle feminism, maternal instincts, and never-give-up attitude have captivated and enchanted the audience. (Image credit: Aranyak/Instagram)
2. 'Bulbbul'
Tripti Dimri captures the fierce spirit of 'Bulbbul' perfectly, growing from a young girl to a strong woman, ruling her household and hiding a tragic past as men are murdered by supernatural means in her village. Bulbbul's character development from a naive young child to a woman who accepts herself and stands up for it is highly appreciated and loved by the audience. (Image credit: Tripti Dimri/Instagram)
3. 'Tribhanga'
Tribhanga is an Odissi dance pose that is asymmetrical, yet mesmerising and sensuous, so much like the lives of the three female characters of the film - Nayantara, Anuradha and Masha played by Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar, respectively. With three generations of women, several dysfunctional relationships, and one impactful movie, Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy presents us with challenges to the idea of an ideal mother. (Credit: Mipalkarofficial/Instagram)
4. 'A Thursday'
'A Thursday' film centers around Naina (played by Yami Gautam), a playschool teacher who takes 16 students hostage. Ratting the police and the lectures, her demands send shockwaves through the country. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia , Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Sharma and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. (Image credit: Yami Gautam/Instagram)
5. 'Cruella'
'Cruella' is about the rebellious early days of one of cinema's most notorious and notoriously fashionable villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Directed by Craig Gillespie, Emma Stone stars as the title character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong in supporting roles. (Image credit: Cruella/Instagram)
6. 'Grahan'
It’s 1984- a tender love story succumbs to the anti-sikh riots. In 2016, IPS officer Amrita Singh uncovers a secret connecting that past to her present. The Hotstar Special series is led by Zoya Hussain who plays the lead role of Amrita Singh. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the series also features Pawan Malhotra and Anshumaan Pushkar in supporting roles. (Image credit: Zyhssn Grahan/Instagram)
7. 'November Story'
A celebrated crime novelist suffering from Alzheimer's is found at a murder scene with no memory of what happened. Now, it is up to his daughter to save him. Directed by Indhra Subramanian, this Hotstar Specials series stars Tamannaah in the lead role along with Pasupathy M, GM Kumar and Namita Krishnamurthy. (Image credit: Tamannaah/Instagram)
8. 'Bombay Begums'
Bombay Begums showcases the story of five women across generations coping with desire, ethics, personal crises, and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India. It is written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee. (Image credit: aadhya_anand/Instagram)