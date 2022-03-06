International Women's Day 2022: Meet Reshma Pathan, the first stuntwoman of Bollywood

Reshma Pathan has an illustrious career of doing some death-defying stunts in the biggest Bollywood blockbusters.
We all know stuntmen, keeping life at stake to make an actor and his film grander by performing some life-threatening stunts. Among them, we have Reshma Pathan, Bollywood's first stuntwoman who broke the norm and pulled off some terrific stunts in popular blockbusters. Let's take a look at her journey in pictures.
1. The real Pathan
In her illustrious career, Reshma performed some dangerous stunts for the biggest heroines like Hema Malini, Sridevi, Rekha, Meena Kumari, Bindiya Goswami, and other actresses. Reshma has even performed stunts for Bhojpuri and other regional films. Reportedly, Reshma said to Filmfare, "Doing stunts doesn’t require language.” (Image source: Bidita Bag Instagram)
2. What made Reshma chose stunts
Being the oldest siblings among the four children, Reshma had to start her career at the age of 14. Her mother was arrested for smuggling rice, cloth and other items from Vapi, and her father got ill. Thus, Reshma had to become the bread earner for her family. Pathan's uncle, fight director S.Azim was impressed by her tomboy attitude, and he offered her first film 'Ek Khiladi Bawan Patte' for actress Laxmi Chaya's double. Reshma earned 175 rupees for the film. (criticalcollective.in Instagram)
3. The blazing career of Reshma
After the 1972 film, Reshma became the only stunt double for all the A-listers actress like Hema Malini ('Sholay') ('Andha Kanoon'), Bindiya Goswami ('Shaan') Rekha for ('Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachao'), Meena Kumari for ('Mere Apne'), and many other films. (criticalcollective.in Instagram)
4. Reshma suffered multiple injuries
While filming the famous Hema Malini chase sequence of 'Sholay,' Reshma was riding the tonga, and as the wheel fell off, Reshma suffered a fall and despite being recommended for hospitalisation, Pathan got his wound stitched, and came back for action. Similarly while doing body double of Sobha Khote in 'Karz,' she suffered a bruise as the truck hit her with force. Pathan body-doubled Malini in 'Jyoti,' and during the bullfight, she got hit by bull twice. (Image source: Sai Deodhar Instagram )
5. 'The Sholay Girl'
The adventurous life of Reshma got adapted to the digital world with the movie 'The Sholay Girl.' Actress Bidita Bag played the role of Reshma, and it showcases the journey of the stuntwoman. Pathan believed that her 50 years of hard work got rewarded with this on-screen adaptation. She was also seen in a short cameo in 2017's 'Golmaal Again.' (Image source: Bidita Bag Instagram)