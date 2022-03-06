International Women's Day 2022: Meet Reshma Pathan, the first stuntwoman of Bollywood

2/5

Being the oldest siblings among the four children, Reshma had to start her career at the age of 14. Her mother was arrested for smuggling rice, cloth and other items from Vapi, and her father got ill. Thus, Reshma had to become the bread earner for her family. Pathan's uncle, fight director S.Azim was impressed by her tomboy attitude, and he offered her first film 'Ek Khiladi Bawan Patte' for actress Laxmi Chaya's double. Reshma earned 175 rupees for the film. (criticalcollective.in Instagram)