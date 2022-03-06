International Women's Day 2022: 7 actresses who are proud single moms

Single mothers are the strongest, not only do they raise their children alone but also face the world for their kids. However, in India, it's not easy for a woman to live alone, especially when you have children, as society often questions their marital status. Meanwhile, there are a few Indian actresses including Sushmita Sen, Shweta Tiwari, and Urvashi Dhokal who are raising their kids on their own like a pro.

Take a look: