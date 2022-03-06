International Women's Day 2022: 7 actresses who are proud single moms

Indian actresses including Sushmita Sen, Shweta Tiwari, and Urvashi Dhokal are raising their kids on their own like a pro.
Single mothers are the strongest, not only do they raise their children alone but also face the world for their kids. However, in India, it's not easy for a woman to live alone, especially when you have children, as society often questions their marital status. Meanwhile, there are a few Indian actresses including Sushmita Sen, Shweta Tiwari, and Urvashi Dhokal who are raising their kids on their own like a pro.
Take a look:
1. Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen is a mother of two beautiful girls- Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. She had adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. (Image credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
2. Juhi Parmar
Juhi Parmar is not only a doting mother but a friend to her daughter Samaira. She has been raising her daughter with so much love after her divorce from Sachin Shroff. (Image credit: Juhi Parmar/Instagram)
3. Urvashi Dholakia
Single mother Urvashi Dhokalia has been taking care of her two boys like a pro. She got married at the age of 16 and became a mother when she was 17. However, she never compromised her professional life because of her personal life. (Image credit: Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram)
4. Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari, one of the strongest women in the Indian television industry, is a mother of two. Despite having so many problems on the personal front, she never failed to take care of her children. (Image credit; Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
5. Karisma Kapoor
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who got married to Sanjay Kapur in 2003, has two children. After her divorce from Sanjay, she has full custody of her children. (Image credit: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
6. Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta was dating West Indies cricketer Vivian Richard. The crickets refused to leave his family including his children and wife for Neena. Therefore, Neena raised her daughter Masaba Gupta on her own. (Image credit: Neena Gupta/Instagram)
7. Pooja Bedi
Pooja Bedi alone raised her daughter Alaya F and son Omar. Her children are very proud of their mom. (Image credit: Pooja Bedi/Instagram)