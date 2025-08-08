International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, a genuinely scary film without cheap jump scares or gore
Uttarakhand landslides: Army leads relief ops in Dharali, over 350 civilians rescued
Man who murdered Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Canada, arrested, faces charges of...; police says, 'she was...'
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your brother
Big boost for Bihar ahead of elections: Purnia airport inauguration likely on August 25, THIS airline to start first flight to...
Amid TCS layoffs, are IT firms HCL, Infosys likely to cut jobs? Here's why
Meet Victoria Mboko, 18-year-old Canadian teen, who defeated former World No 1 to win her maiden WTA title
Meet actress who was discovered by Yash Chopra, made debut at 16, wished to marry Sunil Dutt, had crush on Salman Khan, is still single at 63, her name is...
Viral video: Saiyaara star Aneet Padda spends quality time with Ahaan Panday, refuses to hold on-screen lover's hand, fans say 'they are dating'
Instagram rolls out NEW features similar to Snapchat, LinkedIn, here's how to use Reposts, Maps, Friends Tab,...
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Aug 08, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
1.Alia Bhatt
Alia’s journey as a cat mom has been a long and affectionate one, starting with Sheeba and Pikka and now centred around her current fur-baby, Edward, lovingly called Eddie. Eddie came into her life on her 24th birthday and has since become a quiet fixture in her world. Often spotted in her Instagram stories, he lounges in sunny corners, watches Alia get ready for shoots, and occasionally poses with that perfect “don’t care” feline expression. For Alia, Eddie isn’t just a pet; he’s her calming constant, a grounding presence in a whirlwind career.
2.Nushrratt Bharuccha
Noah, Nushrratt’s elegant Persian cat, is a fluffy ball of charm who makes frequent appearances on her feed. Whether curled up in her lap during lazy Sunday mornings or playfully pawing at her hair while she’s reading a script, Noah is part of Nushrratt’s everyday rhythm. She often shares that coming home to Noah after a long day on set is like “opening the door to happiness.” Their bond is a balance of quiet companionship and bursts of playful chaos, a perfect reflection of what it means to be a cat mom.
3.Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline’s home is an actual feline kingdom, ruled by Miu Miu, Yoda, Loki, and Xyza. Each cat has a unique personality: Miu Miu is the regal queen, Yoda is the wise but slightly aloof observer, Loki lives up to his mischievous Marvel namesake, and Xyza is the cuddly heart-stealer. Jacqueline has spoken about how her pets helped her navigate moments of stress, especially during lockdowns, when their companionship became her anchor. Her Instagram brims with snapshots of her lounging with them, feeding them, or simply being bossed around, because in her home, the cats truly run the show.
4.Disha Patani
Known for her high-energy workouts and action-packed roles, Disha shows a softer, gentler side when she’s with her cats Jasmine and Keety. Jasmine, a snow-white beauty, and Keety, with her piercing gaze, are both fixtures in Disha’s downtime. Fans love catching glimpses of Disha sprawled on the floor with them or snuggling before bedtime. She often calls them her “pillows with a heartbeat” and has said that her cats remind her to slow down and enjoy stillness, something rare in her otherwise fast-paced life.
5.Richa Chadha
Fierce on screen and equally passionate off it, Richa shares her home with Kamli, a rescue cat who instantly became part of her family. Kamli often curls up next to Richa while she’s writing, rehearsing, or simply enjoying a quiet cup of tea. Richa is a vocal supporter of animal adoption and welfare, using her platform to speak up for strays and raise awareness about ethical pet care. For her, Kamli is more than a pet, she’s a symbol of second chances and unconditional love.
6.Kubbra Sait
If there’s a Bollywood actress whose relationship with her cats feels like a full-fledged love story, it’s Kubbra. She shares her life with Shifu (a wise, soulful companion she named after “Master Shifu” from Kung Fu Panda) and Sexyy Sait, a lively kitten she adopted from Shamita Shetty’s litter. Kubbra has openly spoken about how caring for Shifu during his illness became a mirror for her healing journey. She says that as she worked on herself emotionally, Shifu’s health improved, and they came out of that phase together, stronger and more bonded. Sexyy, on the other hand, is the house’s comic relief, an energiser who brought playful chaos into their home. Together, her cats reflect the two sides of her personality: deep, soulful connection and wild, infectious joy.