International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms

6 . Kubbra Sait

6

If there’s a Bollywood actress whose relationship with her cats feels like a full-fledged love story, it’s Kubbra. She shares her life with Shifu (a wise, soulful companion she named after “Master Shifu” from Kung Fu Panda) and Sexyy Sait, a lively kitten she adopted from Shamita Shetty’s litter. Kubbra has openly spoken about how caring for Shifu during his illness became a mirror for her healing journey. She says that as she worked on herself emotionally, Shifu’s health improved, and they came out of that phase together, stronger and more bonded. Sexyy, on the other hand, is the house’s comic relief, an energiser who brought playful chaos into their home. Together, her cats reflect the two sides of her personality: deep, soulful connection and wild, infectious joy.