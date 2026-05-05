Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon

ENTERTAINMENT
Vaishali Shastri | May 05, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
1.Net Worth & Salary
According to several reports, Trisha’s net worth is around Rs 85 crore as of 2026. Her income source is through film projects, endorsements and other enterprises, with movies being the biggest part of her finances. She was reportedly paid roughly Rs 5 crore for Leo, her last film with Thalapathy Vijay. However, she has been now demanding between Rs 10-12 crore per film. (image source: Trisha's X account)
2.Trisha’s career
Trisha started acting with a small role in Jodi in 1999 and gained fame with ‘Varsham’ in 2004, starring opposite Prabhas. After that her films like ‘Ghilli’, ‘Saamy’, ‘Aaru’, ‘Aayutha Ezhuthu’, ‘Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule’, ‘Kodi’, ‘Abhiyum Naanum’, ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’, and ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, have proved to be a big success. Leo was also a major hit. Her on-screen pairing with Thalapathy Vijay is a famous pair in South cinema. She has starred opposite Vijay in Leo, 'Ghilli', ‘Thirupaachi’, ‘Aathi’, ‘Kuruvi’, and ‘The Greatest of All Time’ (she made a special appearance in the movie). (image source: Trisha's X account)
3.Trisha Krishnan’s luxury lifestyle
Luxury house: Trisha owns a luxury house in Chennai worth Rs 10 crore and another lavish property in Hyderabad.
Car collection: She owns a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 5-Series, Range Rover Evoque, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class which together cost Rs 3-4 crore. (image source: Trisha's X account)
4.Style icon
She’s known for her minimalist, classic fashion sense, often favouring understated elegance over flashy trends—making her a consistent presence in lifestyle and fashion conversations. Trisha is vocal about maintaining a balanced lifestyle through regular workouts, clean eating, and mental well-being, rather than extreme fitness trends—something that resonates well with readers. (image source: Trisha's X account)
5.Trisha’s old ‘dream’ goes viral
In a throwback interview from 2004, the actor was quizzed about her ambitions and long-term goals, and she jokingly answered, “I want to become the CM of Tamil Nadu. Honestly! Wait and see; I will achieve it in the next 10 years.” (image source: screengrab of the old video)