Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon

1 . Net Worth & Salary

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According to several reports, Trisha’s net worth is around Rs 85 crore as of 2026. Her income source is through film projects, endorsements and other enterprises, with movies being the biggest part of her finances. She was reportedly paid roughly Rs 5 crore for Leo, her last film with Thalapathy Vijay. However, she has been now demanding between Rs 10-12 crore per film. (image source: Trisha's X account)