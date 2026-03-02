FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai bungalow Jannat, designed by Gauri Khan, has Palm Jumeirah views, is worth Rs 100 crore

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dubai villa 'Jannat', designed by his wife Gauri Khan, is one of the most luxurious celebrity homes in the city. Located on Palm Jumeirah, it combines elegance, comfort and stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 02, 2026, 06:40 PM IST

1.A gift of luxury-Jannat Villa

A gift of luxury-Jannat Villa
1

Shah Rukh Khan’s famous Dubai villa 'Jannat' was gifted to him and designed by his wife Gauri Khan. The property is one of the most luxurious homes in Dubai, known for its elegance and beauty. It reflects Shah Rukh’s taste for sophistication and comfort.

2.Location and features

Location and features
2

Jannat is located on Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai’s most prestigious addresses. The villa offers stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and has a private beach. Its spacious layout and premium design make it a standout property among celebrity homes.

3.Elegant design and interiors

Elegant design and interiors
3

The villa’s interiors are crafted with high‑end materials and stylish décor. Gauri Khan’s design blends luxury with warmth, creating a space that feels both grand and welcoming. Every corner of Jannat reflects attention to detail and world‑class taste.

4.Home amenities and lifestyle

Home amenities and lifestyle
4

Shah Rukh Khan’s villa includes multiple lounges, a big private pool, lush gardens, and entertainment spaces perfect for family and guests. The villa’s layout allows for privacy while hosting gatherings, making it ideal for both relaxation and celebrations.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Trailer of Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film likely to drop on this date without any grand red carpet launch

5.Symbol of success and comfort

Symbol of success and comfort
5

Jannat is more than just a house; it represents Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from a young actor to a global superstar. The villa’s beauty and location show how far he has come, while its welcoming spaces reflect his personal love for family life and comfort.

