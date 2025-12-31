FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are enjoying their honeymoon in Portugal. The couple has shared a series of beautiful photos showing them exploring scenic spots, trying local food and enjoying romantic moments together.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 31, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

1.Lisbon Sights

Lisbon Sights
1

The couple explored Lisbon’s historic landmarks, enjoyed local food, and admired the city’s stunning views, visiting sites like the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary, Monument to the Discoveries and Arco da Rua Augusta.

2.Samantha Enjoys Sea View

Samantha Enjoys Sea View
2

Samantha shared some beautiful glimpses from Lisbon, where she explored historic sites and tasted sweets. Her post showcased everything from popular tourist spots to delicious local food.

3.Sweet Treats and City Views

Sweet Treats and City Views
3

In one photo, Raj is looking at a big chocolate doughnut, while another shows Samantha enjoying the city scenery quietly. The pictures also show tasty desserts and Samantha smiling in a pink beanie. She captioned the post, 'How December goes.'

4.Fans Shower Love

Fans Shower Love
4

Fans flooded the comment section with love and compliments. One user wrote, 'So cute,' while another said, 'Finally she is happy and at peace.' The post went viral on social media, and fans expressed their joy seeing Samantha so happy.

5.Samantha and Raj’s Private Breakfast

Samantha and Raj’s Private Breakfast
5

The couple enjoyed a cosy and intimate breakfast together during their Portugal trip. Candid photos show them relaxing at a local cafe, savouring delicious food and spending quality time together while soaking in the peaceful morning vibes.

