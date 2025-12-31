Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics

4 . Fans Shower Love

4

Fans flooded the comment section with love and compliments. One user wrote, 'So cute,' while another said, 'Finally she is happy and at peace.' The post went viral on social media, and fans expressed their joy seeing Samantha so happy.

Also read: Viral video: After Tara Sutaria’s viral on-stage moment with AP Dhillon, Orry steps in to reveal truth about Veer Pahariya’s reaction