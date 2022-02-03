Inside Remo D’Souza, wife Lizelle’s luxurious home in Mumbai – See viral photos

Take a look at some of Remo D'Souza and Lizelle's home's tastefully decorated areas.
In a new video, Remo D'Souza takes fans on a tour of his Mumbai house. Remo and Lizelle, who have been married for 21 years, talked about meticulously putting the house together. In a recent episode of 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is,' Remo and Lizelle's home was featured. Their home was adorned with colossal decorative pieces and brilliant colours.
1. Living Room
There are tan, velvet, and multicoloured couches in the living area. The seating areas are complemented by nesting tables and a dark centre table.
2. Pool Table
Remo proudly displayed a pool table strategically positioned in the living room, boasting about how good he was at it and how he had defeated his friends in the game.
3. Bedroom
The bedroom featured a mix of warm and cool tones that looked fantastic when the sun came in.
4. Entertainment Centre
Remo also showed us around his 'den,' which is a bedroom that has been converted into a type of entertainment centre, complete with a massage chair, a recliner, and a large screen.
5. Balcony
The balcony was found to be Remo and Lizelle's favourite spot in the house. Remo said he enjoys reading film screenplays while relaxing on the balcony with Lizelle, soaking up the sun on the swing.