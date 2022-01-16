Inside 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun's swanky Rs 7 crore vanity van 'Falcon'

Take a look at some inside photos of Allu Arjun's luxurious vanity van.
Vanity vans are celebrities' second residences. The vanity vans are the go-to places for celebs to get ready, sleep, decompress, or just lounge between takes and long hours of shooting.
And it goes without saying that, like famous mansions, their vanity vans exude elegance and style.
When Telugu actor Allu Arjun acquired himself a luxurious vanity van in 2019, he made sure to show his fans some behind-the-scenes photos. Arjun's vanity vehicle, designed by Reddy Customs, is said to be worth Rs 7 crore.
1. Imprinted initials
The initials of the star, i.e. 'AA,' are imprinted on both the outside and inside of the van.
2. Futuristic interiors
The inside of the black vanity van is uber-cool in black, white, and silver, giving it a futuristic look.
3. Spacious Van
A comfortable chair in the big vanity van where Allu Arjun unwinds before his next shot can be seen in the images shared by the actor.
4. An expensive buy
Initially, the Telugu actor spent Rs 3.5 crore on a sumptuous bus and gave it a stylish makeover to make it look like a 'palace on wheels.'
5. All-white washroom
Allu Arjun's vanity van, which costs Rs 7 crore, boasts an all-white, fully-equipped washroom with a mirror, basin, and shower, as well as bright lights all around.