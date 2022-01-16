Inside 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun's swanky Rs 7 crore vanity van 'Falcon'

Take a look at some inside photos of Allu Arjun's luxurious vanity van.

Vanity vans are celebrities' second residences. The vanity vans are the go-to places for celebs to get ready, sleep, decompress, or just lounge between takes and long hours of shooting.

And it goes without saying that, like famous mansions, their vanity vans exude elegance and style.

When Telugu actor Allu Arjun acquired himself a luxurious vanity van in 2019, he made sure to show his fans some behind-the-scenes photos. Arjun's vanity vehicle, designed by Reddy Customs, is said to be worth Rs 7 crore.