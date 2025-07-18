Inside Priyanka Chopra's multi-crore empire, over Rs 170 crore mansion in LA, Mumbai homes, luxury cars, and more

5 . From modern flat in Lokhandwala to a stunning mansion in LA

In Mumbai, Priyanka once owned deluxe residences in two of the city's most prestigious neighbourhoods-Juhu’s Karmayog Building and a modern flat in the upscale Lokhandwala complex. After marrying Nick Jonas, she relocated to Los Angeles, where the couple purchased a stunning USD 20 million mansion in Encino, one of the most expensive homes in the San Fernando Valley. Spread across three acres, the 20,000 sq ft estate boasts amenities like a two-lane bowling alley, indoor basketball court, movie theatre, gymnasium, wet bar, and infinity pool.