Inside pics of ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun’s luxurious bungalow with sprawling lawn and more

Take a glimpse inside Allu Arjun's opulent mansion, which is said to be worth crores.

Allu Arjun, the actor of 'Pushpa: The Rise,' is adored for his out-of-the-box acting and ability to captivate fans. According to reports, the actor owns a magnificent Rs 100 crore house with a swimming pool, huge lawn, and other luxuries.

1. House front

1/5 It's a two-storey building with open space in front and a parking lot, as seen in the photo.

2. Lawn

2/5 Allu Arjun's home has a huge lawn with numerous plants, trees, and plenty of room for his children to run around.

3. Living Room

3/5 The living room of Allu Arjun's house is quite large. It is tastefully furnished with showpieces, house plants, and other items.

4. Paintings

4/5 The actor, who is a big screen artist and a fan of art, has a stunning collection of paintings at his home.

5. Living Room's decor/ Book shelf