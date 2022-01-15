Inside pics of ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun’s luxurious bungalow with sprawling lawn and more

Take a glimpse inside Allu Arjun's opulent mansion, which is said to be worth crores.
Allu Arjun, the actor of 'Pushpa: The Rise,' is adored for his out-of-the-box acting and ability to captivate fans. According to reports, the actor owns a magnificent Rs 100 crore house with a swimming pool, huge lawn, and other luxuries.
1. House front
It's a two-storey building with open space in front and a parking lot, as seen in the photo.
2. Lawn
Allu Arjun's home has a huge lawn with numerous plants, trees, and plenty of room for his children to run around.
3. Living Room
The living room of Allu Arjun's house is quite large. It is tastefully furnished with showpieces, house plants, and other items.
4. Paintings
The actor, who is a big screen artist and a fan of art, has a stunning collection of paintings at his home.
5. Living Room's decor/ Book shelf
Allu Arjun's living room features a large decorative piece that can also be utilised to store books and other items, as seen in the photo.