Inside pics of Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s luxurious 2bhk home in Mumbai

Step inside Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's dreamy home in Mumbai
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's opulent house 2bhk flat is made of dreams. The pair just posted a new vlog in which they provided a home tour video, giving their fans a sneak glimpse at their dreamy home, and based on the video, it is clear that the abode is elegantly designed to Bharti and Harsh's tastes.
1. Living Room
The spacious living room is made more vibrant yet simple by the addition of colourful couches, lovely and motivational wooden frames, white leaf printed curtain, and other decorative things.
2. Kitchen
Their modular kitchen is appealing to the eye, and Bharti Singh likes to keep it spotless.
3. Balcony
The balcony is one location in any home where everyone loves their personal time, and the pair made sure to make it as comfortable and cosy as possible. A coffee table, as well as a little tulsi plant, can be found on their balcony.
4. Bar
The two have a separate bar area that is well-organized and used on occasion.
5. Work room
Another room dedicated to Haarsh's work contains a few items such as an Apple computer, a sofa, and a projector for watching movies.
6. Bedroom
The colours of Bharti and Harsh's bedroom are very different from those in the rest of the house. Their spacious bedroom is adorned with a purple bed, beige curtains, and green velvety sofas, where they frequently film and photograph.