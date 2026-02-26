FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs ZIM: Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma go ballistic as India record their highest total in T20 World Cup history

What is Sloan Fellowship? Meet 4 Indian-American scientists honoured with one of US' most coveted research title, USD 75,000 each

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls organ donation greatest service to humanity: 'Our resolve to make it a people’s movement'

'Share fair revenue or else face legal action': Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw warns digital, social media platforms

Who is Borge Brende? World Economic Forum CEO quits amid probe into Epstein ties

'One day, I missed her': Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt note for wife Rashmika Mandanna, posts love filled official wedding pictures

Viral photos: Rashmika Mandanna introduces Vijay Deverakonda as 'my husband', drops photos from wedding ceremonies, credits him for...

Hera Pheri 3 again in trouble: Priyadarshan confirms Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty will not release this year, due to...

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton shine as South Africa thrash West Indies by 9 wickets in Super 8 clash - Here's what it means for India

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches underground cabling project to transform Chandni Chowk area

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony

IND vs ZIM: Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma go ballistic as India record their highest total in T20 World Cup history

IND vs ZIM: Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma go ballistic as India record their highes

What is Sloan Fellowship? Meet 4 Indian-American scientists honoured with one of US' most coveted research title, USD 75,000 each

Meet these 4 Indian-American scientists named 2026 Sloan Research Fellows

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'

To all the VIROSH fans, here's the inside photos shared by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, dipped in love, wrapped in traditions.

Simran Singh | Feb 26, 2026, 08:55 PM IST

1.Mr and Mrs Deverakonda embracing each other

Mr and Mrs Deverakonda embracing each other
1

Here are the major internet-breaking, viral photos of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda embracing each other's love and holding each other while remembering the journey they have been through to reach this moment. 

Advertisement

2.Vijay Deverakonda's traditional attire, layered with devotion and commitment

Vijay Deverakonda's traditional attire, layered with devotion and commitment
2

Here's a close-up shot of capturing a moment of ritual, in which Vijay, with his eyes closed in a meditative or prayerful state, as his family applies a tilak to his forehead. For his big day, Vijay donned a white traditional silk dhoti (veshti). The standout feature is the heavy, ornate gold jewellery, including: A thick, textured gold choker, a traditional gold necklace, and a gold kada on his right forearm.

3.Aati Sundar Rashmika Mandanna

Aati Sundar Rashmika Mandanna
3

Rashmika Mandanna embodied the classic South Indian bridal style, paired with a heavily embroidered gold blouse featuring detailed sleeve work. The Chhaava actress draped a traditional Nauvari saree made of rich Paithani silk. Her jewellery is grand and temple-inspired — layered gold necklaces, including long harams and a choker, with matching heavy jhumka earrings, stacked gold bangles mixed with red glass bangles, vanki, vaddanam, and an ornate maang tikka on her forehead.

4.Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda taking their first steps towards new world

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda taking their first steps towards new world
4

In these photos, the newlyweds are seen walking together towards the centre stage, embracing the love and blessings of their close ones, and rejoicing in their moment of togetherness. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda enjoying their moment

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda enjoying their moment
5

On the left side you can see Rashmika and Vijay playing a traditional post-wedding game, dipping their hands into a huge silver pot. On the right side, you can see the groom, capturing Rashmika's walk, while placing himself at the bottom of the photo, indicating that he'll prioritise Rashmika over himself. 

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs ZIM: Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma go ballistic as India record their highest total in T20 World Cup history
IND vs ZIM: Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma go ballistic as India record their highes
What is Sloan Fellowship? Meet 4 Indian-American scientists honoured with one of US' most coveted research title, USD 75,000 each
Meet these 4 Indian-American scientists named 2026 Sloan Research Fellows
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls organ donation greatest service to humanity: 'Our resolve to make it a people’s movement'
Delhi CM Gupta calls organ donation 'greatest service to humanity'
'Share fair revenue or else face legal action': Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw warns digital, social media platforms
Ashwani Vaishnaw warns digital, social media platforms of legal action
Who is Borge Brende? World Economic Forum CEO quits amid probe into Epstein ties
Who is Borge Brende? WEF boss quits amid probe into Epstein links
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement