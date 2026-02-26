Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'

IND vs ZIM: Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma go ballistic as India record their highest total in T20 World Cup history
ENTERTAINMENT
Simran Singh | Feb 26, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
1.Mr and Mrs Deverakonda embracing each other
Here are the major internet-breaking, viral photos of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda embracing each other's love and holding each other while remembering the journey they have been through to reach this moment.
2.Vijay Deverakonda's traditional attire, layered with devotion and commitment
Here's a close-up shot of capturing a moment of ritual, in which Vijay, with his eyes closed in a meditative or prayerful state, as his family applies a tilak to his forehead. For his big day, Vijay donned a white traditional silk dhoti (veshti). The standout feature is the heavy, ornate gold jewellery, including: A thick, textured gold choker, a traditional gold necklace, and a gold kada on his right forearm.
3.Aati Sundar Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna embodied the classic South Indian bridal style, paired with a heavily embroidered gold blouse featuring detailed sleeve work. The Chhaava actress draped a traditional Nauvari saree made of rich Paithani silk. Her jewellery is grand and temple-inspired — layered gold necklaces, including long harams and a choker, with matching heavy jhumka earrings, stacked gold bangles mixed with red glass bangles, vanki, vaddanam, and an ornate maang tikka on her forehead.
4.Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda taking their first steps towards new world
In these photos, the newlyweds are seen walking together towards the centre stage, embracing the love and blessings of their close ones, and rejoicing in their moment of togetherness.
5.Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda enjoying their moment
On the left side you can see Rashmika and Vijay playing a traditional post-wedding game, dipping their hands into a huge silver pot. On the right side, you can see the groom, capturing Rashmika's walk, while placing himself at the bottom of the photo, indicating that he'll prioritise Rashmika over himself.