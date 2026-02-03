FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad

Isha Ambani’s winter vacation in Gstaad is a perfect example of effortless alpine fashion. From cosy jackets to relaxed sweaters, her outfits reflect comfort, warmth and understated style. Spending time with friends, she keeps her look practical yet chic, ideal for a luxury winter getaway.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 03, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

1.Cozy winter layers

Cozy winter layers
1

Isha Ambani is seen enjoying the snow with her friends. She is wearing a dark puffer jacket layered with a scarf. The look is comfortable, warm and perfect for a snowy day in the mountains. Her outfit shows how to stay stylish while dressing for cold weather.

2.Chic ski-style outfit

Chic ski-style outfit
2

Isha is dressed in a fitted winter outfit with a sweater, matching pants and brown boots. The look is sporty yet elegant, ideal for alpine destinations. Her outfit balances fashion and function, making it great for outdoor winter activities.

3.Casual winter fashion

Casual winter fashion
3

While dining indoors, Isha is seen wearing a cosy sweater. The outfit is perfect for a warm lunch after a cold day outside. It reflects effortless winter dressing that still looks neat and fashionable.

4.Relaxed morning

Relaxed morning
4

Isha chooses a casual yet polished outfit for an breakfact morning. The soft winter layers and simple styling make the look elegant without being overdone. It’s ideal for a quiet evening in a holiday town.

Also read: Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home: Take peek into legendary couple’s artistic and cozy retreat; In Pics

5.Vacation time in Gstaad

Vacation time in Gstaad
5

Isha Ambani spent her vacation in Gstaad, enjoying quality time with close friends. The trip was all about relaxing, good food and winter fun. Her photos reflect a calm holiday mood, friendship and effortless alpine style.

