Inside Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani’s Swiss Escape: A peek into her friends, fashion, and snowy fun in Gstaad

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 03, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
1.Cozy winter layers
Isha Ambani is seen enjoying the snow with her friends. She is wearing a dark puffer jacket layered with a scarf. The look is comfortable, warm and perfect for a snowy day in the mountains. Her outfit shows how to stay stylish while dressing for cold weather.
2.Chic ski-style outfit
Isha is dressed in a fitted winter outfit with a sweater, matching pants and brown boots. The look is sporty yet elegant, ideal for alpine destinations. Her outfit balances fashion and function, making it great for outdoor winter activities.
3.Casual winter fashion
While dining indoors, Isha is seen wearing a cosy sweater. The outfit is perfect for a warm lunch after a cold day outside. It reflects effortless winter dressing that still looks neat and fashionable.
4.Relaxed morning
Isha chooses a casual yet polished outfit for an breakfact morning. The soft winter layers and simple styling make the look elegant without being overdone. It’s ideal for a quiet evening in a holiday town.
5.Vacation time in Gstaad
Isha Ambani spent her vacation in Gstaad, enjoying quality time with close friends. The trip was all about relaxing, good food and winter fun. Her photos reflect a calm holiday mood, friendship and effortless alpine style.