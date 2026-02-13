FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo before 'critics speak and box office delivers'

Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work

Varun Dhawan reveals what Salman Khan advised him in a 2 am call amid Border 2 trolling: 'He did not need to do that'

Lucknow hit-and-run: Class 12 student, who mowed down 6-year-old, detained; CCTV footage emerges

Why Sensex Sank 834 Points? How did AI euphoria turn into panic for Indian IT stocks?

The Paradise: Nani, Srikanth Odela's action drama postponed to August, avoids competition with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic

Delhi: Schools receive bomb threat emails, premises evacuated; authorities on high alert

Bangladesh Election Result 2026: Tarique Rahman set to become Prime Minister? PM Modi congratulates BNP leader's 'decisive victory'

Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and other details

Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo before 'critics speak and box office delivers'

Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo

Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work

Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work

Varun Dhawan reveals what Salman Khan advised him in a 2 am call amid Border 2 trolling: 'He did not need to do that'

Varun Dhawan reveals Salman Khan called him at 2 am amid Border 2 trolling

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey

Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion: Photos of Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani and Apara Mehta go viral

Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion

Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law, know her profession, family background and more

Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law Shweana

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion: Photos of Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani and Apara Mehta go viral

The original cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunited for a dinner outing, shared in a montage by Gauri Pradhan. The reunion follows the show’s return in Season 2, featuring original stars and new actors.

Monica Singh | Feb 13, 2026, 11:28 AM IST

1.The Reunion Night

The Reunion Night
1

Fans of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi finally got the reunion they’ve been waiting for as the cast gathered for a dinner outing. The video montage shared by Gauri Pradhan captured the joyous atmosphere and warm camaraderie.

Advertisement

2.The Core Cast Reunites

The Core Cast Reunites
2

The gathering included the show’s original stars, with Smriti Irani, Gauri Pradhan and Apara Mehta among those spotted together. The reunion was a nostalgic moment for long-time viewers.

3.The Virani Family on Screen

The Virani Family on Screen
3

Also present were actors who played pivotal roles in the original storyline, such as Hiten Tejwani and Sumeet Sachdev. Their appearance sparked excitement about the legacy of the iconic serial.

4.Casual Dinner, Comfortable Vibes

Casual Dinner, Comfortable Vibes
4

The cast opted for relaxed, everyday attire, reflecting the informal and friendly nature of the meetup.

TRENDING NOW

5.Season 2 Stars & New Generation

Season 2 Stars & New Generation
5

The show returned with Season 2, bringing back familiar faces like Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir. New actors, including Rohit Suchanti and Aman Gandhi, joined as the next generation.

6.A Historic Cameo and Social Themes

A Historic Cameo and Social Themes
6

Season 2 also featured a surprise cameo by Bill Gates, adding global attention to the series. Smriti Irani highlighted how the show aims to address pressing issues like women’s health, ageing, and body shaming, marking a new direction for the iconic franchise.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo before 'critics speak and box office delivers'
Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo
Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work
Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work
Varun Dhawan reveals what Salman Khan advised him in a 2 am call amid Border 2 trolling: 'He did not need to do that'
Varun Dhawan reveals Salman Khan called him at 2 am amid Border 2 trolling
Lucknow hit-and-run: Class 12 student, who mowed down 6-year-old, detained; CCTV footage emerges
Class 12 Student held in Lucknow hit-and-run that killed 6-year-old
Why Sensex Sank 834 Points? How did AI euphoria turn into panic for Indian IT stocks?
Why Sensex Sank 834 Points? How did AI euphoria turn into panic for Indian IT st
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Tarique Rahman: From 'dark prince' to landslide victory—How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Tarique Rahman: How rise, fall and return shaped his political journey
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion: Photos of Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani and Apara Mehta go viral
Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion
Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law, know her profession, family background and more
Meet Vikram Salgaocar's bride, Mukesh Ambani's new daughter-in-law Shweana
Epstein Files: Candid email from ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’ unredacted in latest revelations
Epstein Files: ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’, unredacted
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement