Inside Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion: Photos of Smriti Irani, Hiten Tejwani and Apara Mehta go viral

Vishal Bhardwaj is 'deeply proud' of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo before 'critics speak and box office delivers'
Wispr Flow and Claude Cowork: A Shift Toward Voice-Driven AI Work
Varun Dhawan reveals what Salman Khan advised him in a 2 am call amid Border 2 trolling: 'He did not need to do that'
Lucknow hit-and-run: Class 12 student, who mowed down 6-year-old, detained; CCTV footage emerges
Why Sensex Sank 834 Points? How did AI euphoria turn into panic for Indian IT stocks?
The Paradise: Nani, Srikanth Odela's action drama postponed to August, avoids competition with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic
Delhi: Schools receive bomb threat emails, premises evacuated; authorities on high alert
Bangladesh Election Result 2026: Tarique Rahman set to become Prime Minister? PM Modi congratulates BNP leader's 'decisive victory'
Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and other details
ENTERTAINMENT
Monica Singh | Feb 13, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
1.The Reunion Night
Fans of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi finally got the reunion they’ve been waiting for as the cast gathered for a dinner outing. The video montage shared by Gauri Pradhan captured the joyous atmosphere and warm camaraderie.
2.The Core Cast Reunites
The gathering included the show’s original stars, with Smriti Irani, Gauri Pradhan and Apara Mehta among those spotted together. The reunion was a nostalgic moment for long-time viewers.
3.The Virani Family on Screen
Also present were actors who played pivotal roles in the original storyline, such as Hiten Tejwani and Sumeet Sachdev. Their appearance sparked excitement about the legacy of the iconic serial.
4.Casual Dinner, Comfortable Vibes
The cast opted for relaxed, everyday attire, reflecting the informal and friendly nature of the meetup.
5.Season 2 Stars & New Generation
The show returned with Season 2, bringing back familiar faces like Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir. New actors, including Rohit Suchanti and Aman Gandhi, joined as the next generation.
6.A Historic Cameo and Social Themes
Season 2 also featured a surprise cameo by Bill Gates, adding global attention to the series. Smriti Irani highlighted how the show aims to address pressing issues like women’s health, ageing, and body shaming, marking a new direction for the iconic franchise.