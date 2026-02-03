Inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s beautiful Khandala home: Take peek into legendary couple’s artistic and cozy retreat; In Pics

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited appoints Vignesh Waman Poojari as Chief Financial Officer
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 03, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
1.The grand entrance
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi welcome visitors to their peaceful Khandala residence. The entrance to this peaceful sanctuary begins with a majestic wooden gate which leads to a natural environment that provides visitors with a tranquil experience.
2.The elegant lobby
The house opens into a spacious, airy lobby which receives natural light through its design. The circular design and elegant decor create a warm, inviting space which allows all visitors to experience the enchanting power of poetry and art.
3.The cozy hall
The living room combines stylish elements with comfortable furnishings through its soft sofas and traditional furniture. The space serves as the central area of the house because it provides both peaceful moments and stimulating discussions.
4.The majestic dining room
The large dining room reflects warmth and togetherness. The long wooden table serves as a gathering place for family and friends to share meals while telling their stories, which creates a bonding experience that shows their love for each other.
5.The modern kitchen
The kitchen space features three main attributes which are bright lighting, practical use and beautiful architectural design. The kitchen serves as the creative centre, which produces amazing dishes that provide love and sustenance to the household.
6.150-year-old tree
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala home features a 150-year-old tree that adds charm and serenity to the garden. It stands as a peaceful centerpiece, witnessing the couple’s life, creativity, and memories over the years.