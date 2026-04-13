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Malayalam adult OTT series Lola Cottage faces backlash for featuring Muslim women using Hindu names

Malayalam adult OTT series Lola Cottage faces backlash for featuring Muslim

National Pecan Day: Why American Pecans Are a Smart Choice for Heart-Healthy Living

National Pecan Day: Why American Pecans Are a Smart Choice for Heart-Healthy Liv

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder lands in big trouble as BCCI issues notice over dugout phone use

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Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth Cartier to spiritual symbols worth Rs 83 lakh, and more

Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth

Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle? A look at her Rs 250-crore empire, restaurant chain ‘Asha’s’ and more

Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle

Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth, rift after marriage, feelings of being 'overshadowed' in Bollywood

Asha Bhosle vs Lata Mangeshkar controversy: Know their rivalry, net worth

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Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth Cartier to spiritual symbols worth Rs 83 lakh, and more

Anant Ambani has become known for his unique and luxurious brooch collection, which blends elegance, personal meaning and bold design. From iconic animal motifs to spiritual symbols, his jewellery choices reflect both style and individuality.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 13, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

1.Cartier Panthere brooch:

Cartier Panthere brooch:
1

Anant Ambani owns a stunning Cartier Panthere brooch made of white gold and decorated with diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and onyx. It represents strength and elegance and is worth around Rs 1.30 crore.

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2.Animal-themed luxury collection:

Animal-themed luxury collection:
2

Anant’s collection includes many animal-inspired designs. He owns Royal Bengal tiger brooches made with coloured diamonds and rubies, along with a bold yellow lion brooch. These pieces highlight his love for unique and eye-catching jewellery.

3.Lord Ganesha brooch:

Lord Ganesha brooch:
3

One of his most meaningful pieces is a Lord Ganesha brooch made with 22-carat gold, uncut diamonds, and silver work. Worth around Rs 83 lakh, it beautifully combines faith and luxury. The brooch radiates a quiet strength, beautifully fusing the sacred with the sophisticated.

4.Diamond Panther brooch:

Diamond Panther brooch:
4

He has also worn a beautiful diamond panther brooch that grabs attention instantly. Designed with fine craftsmanship and sparkling diamonds, it shows both power and style. Its estimated value is around Rs 3.5 crore.

Also read: Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused by in-laws, her daughter died by suicide, son passed away due to cancer

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5.Spiritual brooches:

Spiritual brooches:
5

At his birthday celebration in Jamnagar, Anant wore two special brooches. One was a diamond dog motif as a tribute to his late pet and the other was a Srinathji brooch, reflecting his spiritual side.

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Malayalam adult OTT series Lola Cottage faces backlash for featuring Muslim women using Hindu names
Malayalam adult OTT series Lola Cottage faces backlash for featuring Muslim
National Pecan Day: Why American Pecans Are a Smart Choice for Heart-Healthy Living
National Pecan Day: Why American Pecans Are a Smart Choice for Heart-Healthy Liv
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