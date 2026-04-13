Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth Cartier to spiritual symbols worth Rs 83 lakh, and more

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Anshika Pandey | Apr 13, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
1.Cartier Panthere brooch:
Anant Ambani owns a stunning Cartier Panthere brooch made of white gold and decorated with diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and onyx. It represents strength and elegance and is worth around Rs 1.30 crore.
2.Animal-themed luxury collection:
Anant’s collection includes many animal-inspired designs. He owns Royal Bengal tiger brooches made with coloured diamonds and rubies, along with a bold yellow lion brooch. These pieces highlight his love for unique and eye-catching jewellery.
3.Lord Ganesha brooch:
One of his most meaningful pieces is a Lord Ganesha brooch made with 22-carat gold, uncut diamonds, and silver work. Worth around Rs 83 lakh, it beautifully combines faith and luxury. The brooch radiates a quiet strength, beautifully fusing the sacred with the sophisticated.
4.Diamond Panther brooch:
He has also worn a beautiful diamond panther brooch that grabs attention instantly. Designed with fine craftsmanship and sparkling diamonds, it shows both power and style. Its estimated value is around Rs 3.5 crore.
Also read: Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused by in-laws, her daughter died by suicide, son passed away due to cancer
5.Spiritual brooches:
At his birthday celebration in Jamnagar, Anant wore two special brooches. One was a diamond dog motif as a tribute to his late pet and the other was a Srinathji brooch, reflecting his spiritual side.