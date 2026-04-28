Delhi Crime, Aarya, The Night Manager: Popular OTT shows that put India on world map

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Apr 28, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
1.Delhi Crime:
Delhi Crime, on Netflix, became the first Indian series to win Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards 2020. Praised for its raw storytelling and Shefali Shah’s performance, it marked a global milestone for Indian content.
2.Aarya:
Aarya, produced by Endemol Shine India under Banijay Entertainment, earned an International Emmy nomination in 2021. Starring Sushmita Sen, the series marked her powerful comeback and highlighted strong female-led storytelling from India.
3.The Night Manager:
The Night Manager, produced by Banijay Asia and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, earned a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2024. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor, it showcased India’s strong adaptation of global formats into stylish productions.
4.Sacred Games:
Sacred Games, one of Netflix India’s early global hits and produced by Phantom Films, earned an International Emmy nomination in 2019. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, it brought a gritty, cinematic edge to Indian web series.
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5.Made in Heaven:
Made in Heaven, produced by Excel Entertainment on Amazon Prime Video, earned an International Emmy nomination in 2018. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, it explored modern relationships and social issues through sharp storytelling.