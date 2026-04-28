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A Modern Guide to Building a Workspace That Boosts Focus and Efficiency

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A Modern Guide to Building a Workspace That Boosts Focus and Efficiency

A Modern Guide to Building a Workspace That Boosts Focus and Efficiency

Delhi Crime, Aarya, The Night Manager: Popular OTT shows that put India on world map

Delhi Crime, Aarya, The Night Manager: Popular OTT shows that put India

End of US sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port, BRICS meeting and India-South Korea ties

End of US sanctions waiver, BRICS meet and India-South Korea ties

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Delhi Crime, Aarya, The Night Manager: Popular OTT shows that put India on world map

Delhi Crime, Aarya, The Night Manager: Popular OTT shows that put India

Isha Ambani's Beauty Secret: Nita Ambani's daughter reveals her 'no face wash, no SPF' skincare routine; check details

Isha Ambani's Beauty Secret: Nita Ambani's daughter reveals her no face wash

From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite

From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video

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Delhi Crime, Aarya, The Night Manager: Popular OTT shows that put India on world map

India’s OTT space has grown quickly, with shows reaching global audiences. Series like Delhi Crime, Aarya to The Night Manager and more shows have topped charts and won international recognition, highlighting India’s growing impact in global entertainment.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 28, 2026, 01:16 PM IST

1.Delhi Crime:

Delhi Crime:
1

Delhi Crime, on Netflix, became the first Indian series to win Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards 2020. Praised for its raw storytelling and Shefali Shah’s performance, it marked a global milestone for Indian content.

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2.Aarya:

Aarya:
2

Aarya, produced by Endemol Shine India under Banijay Entertainment, earned an International Emmy nomination in 2021. Starring Sushmita Sen, the series marked her powerful comeback and highlighted strong female-led storytelling from India.

3.The Night Manager:

The Night Manager:
3

The Night Manager, produced by Banijay Asia and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, earned a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2024. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor, it showcased India’s strong adaptation of global formats into stylish productions.

4.Sacred Games:

Sacred Games:
4

Sacred Games, one of Netflix India’s early global hits and produced by Phantom Films, earned an International Emmy nomination in 2019. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, it brought a gritty, cinematic edge to Indian web series.

Also read: Isha Ambani's Beauty Secret: Nita Ambani's daughter reveals her 'no face wash, no SPF' skincare routine; check details

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5.Made in Heaven:

Made in Heaven:
5

Made in Heaven, produced by Excel Entertainment on Amazon Prime Video, earned an International Emmy nomination in 2018. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, it explored modern relationships and social issues through sharp storytelling.

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