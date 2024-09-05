Search icon
Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

The most successful on-screen pair in the history of Indian cinema has given 50+ hits together

  • Abhimanyu Mathur
  • |
  • Sep 05, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Imagine having such a strong screen presence together that filmmakers want to cast you as many as 10 times a year. This was the case for the biggest and most successful screen couple in the history, who did an amazing 130 films together over the course of their career, leaving all other cine couples far behind

1. Indian cinema’s most prolific on-screen couple

The Guinness World Record for most films together as a lead pair is held by superhit Malayalam actors Prem Nazir and Sheela, who appeared in as many as 130 films together between 1962 and 1981

2. Prem Nazir and Sheela’s superhit combination

The two actors were the most successful on screen pair in Malayalam cinema for all this while and delivered several hit films. As per industry insiders, over 50 of their films together were big hits, which means they delivered multiple hits each year

3. How Prem Nazir and Sheela beat other Indian hit jodis

Prem Nazir and Sheela had 50+ hits together. To put in context just how astonishing that is, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have six hit films together. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan fare a little better with 10 while Dharmendra and Hema Malini are over a dozen. Nobody comes close to the Malayalam jodi’s dominance though

4. Prem Nazir and Sheela’s impact and legacy

Sheela and Prem Nazir worked together for almost 20 years. Over the years, some of their biggest hits included Velutha Kathreena, Kutti Kuppayam, Sthanarthy Saramma, Kadathanattu Makkam, and Kannappanunni among others

5. How this blockbuster pairing ended

Their pairing was broken when Sheela took a break from films in 1983 when she got married and settled overseas. She was 38 at the time. Prem Nazir continued acting but died in 1989 at the age of 62

6. Prem Nazir’s other world records

Prem Nazir was one of the most prolific actors in the history of cinema, having done over 700 films. He still holds two major world records – most film releases in a year (30) and starring opposite most heroines in his career (80)

