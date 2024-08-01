India's richest actress ever owned 1 ton silver, 28 kg gold, 10000 sarees; it's not Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Rekha

India’s richest actress ever had a net worth of Rs 900 crore and owned luxuries like 10,500 sarees, along with 750 pairs of footwear, 91 watches, as well as 1250 kg silver and 28 kg gold
While Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra are among the richest Indian actresses today, their wealth pales in comparison to a superstar from yesteryears. Jayalalithaa, who ruled Tamil and Telugu cinema in the 60s and 70s, had a net worth higher than any of the female stars of today, and her hoard of wealth included tons of precious metals and scores of sarees and footwear
1. Richest Indian actresses today
Aishwarya Rai is the richest Indian actress today with a net worth of Rs 830 crore while both Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra also have wealth of over Rs 500 crore
2. Jayalalithaa’s massive net worth
However, this is still less than what Jayalalithaa was worth in 1997, when the authorities estimated her net worth at a whopping Rs 900 crore
3. Jayalalithaa’s film career
Born in 1948, Jayaram Jayalalithaa began her career as a child artiste in 1961 and graduated to lead roles by the mid-60s
4. When Jayalalithaa ruled the screen
From the mid-60s to 1980, Jayalalithaa was a superstar, the top actress in Tamil cinema, and also popular in Telugu films and Bollywood
5. Jayalalithaa’s switch to politics
In 1980, she put her film career on a pause and ventured into politics. Between 1991 and 2016, she served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for five terms
6. When Jayalalithaa owned a ton of silver, 28 kg gold
In 1997, when Jayalalithaa faced a raid at her Poes Garden residence in Chennai. The authorities catalogued as much as 10,500 sarees, along with 750 pairs of footwear, 91 watches, as well as 1250 kg silver and 28 kg gold
7. Jayalalithaa’s death
Jayalalithaa was in her fifth tenure as the CM of Tamil Nadu when she passed away in December 2016 at the age of 68