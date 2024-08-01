India's richest actress ever owned 1 ton silver, 28 kg gold, 10000 sarees; it's not Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Rekha

India’s richest actress ever had a net worth of Rs 900 crore and owned luxuries like 10,500 sarees, along with 750 pairs of footwear, 91 watches, as well as 1250 kg silver and 28 kg gold

While Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra are among the richest Indian actresses today, their wealth pales in comparison to a superstar from yesteryears. Jayalalithaa, who ruled Tamil and Telugu cinema in the 60s and 70s, had a net worth higher than any of the female stars of today, and her hoard of wealth included tons of precious metals and scores of sarees and footwear