1 . Nayanthara's family background and career's initial years

Nayanthara was born in a simple family in Karnataka. Earlier, her name was Diana Mariam Kurien. Her father, Kurien Kodiyattu, was an army officer, and her mother, Oommen Kurien, was a housewife. Born in a Christian family, Nayanthara decided to adopt Hinduism at the age of 27 and changed her name to Nayanthara

Nayanthara started her acting career in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. She attracted everyone's attention with her first film itself. Within a short time, she started getting offers for Tamil and Telugu films. Over the years, she was part of several blockbusters, in different languages, including Aiyyaa, Chandramukhi, and many more.