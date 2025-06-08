ENTERTAINMENT
Simran Singh | Jun 08, 2025, 12:53 AM IST
1.Nayanthara's family background and career's initial years
Nayanthara was born in a simple family in Karnataka. Earlier, her name was Diana Mariam Kurien. Her father, Kurien Kodiyattu, was an army officer, and her mother, Oommen Kurien, was a housewife. Born in a Christian family, Nayanthara decided to adopt Hinduism at the age of 27 and changed her name to Nayanthara
Nayanthara started her acting career in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. She attracted everyone's attention with her first film itself. Within a short time, she started getting offers for Tamil and Telugu films. Over the years, she was part of several blockbusters, in different languages, including Aiyyaa, Chandramukhi, and many more.
2.Nayanthara's fees for a movie, her net worth
Reportedly, Nayanthara is the highest-paid heroine in South Indian films. She charges Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore for a film. According to media reports, her net worth exceeds Rs 200 crore.
3.When Nayanthara created history in Bollywood
Nayanthara debuted in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The movie became an all-time blockbuster, grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Nayanthara's debut has been recorded as the biggest debut of a South Indian actor in mainstream Hindi cinema.
4.Nayanthara's controversial love life
There were reports of her being in a relationship with Tamil hero Shimbhu and choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva. Though she never confirmed them, their photos certainly say that they were more than friends.
5.Nayanthara finally found love
After breaking up with Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara married director Vignesh Shivan in 2022. The couple has twins, Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan, born via surrogacy. On the work front, Nayanthara's new film Mookuthi Amman 2 recently went on floors. The shooting of this movie will start soon.
