ENTERTAINMENT

Independence Day watchlist: Exciting OTT releases to binge this week

Celebrate Independence Day week with a binge-worthy lineup on OTT, featuring gripping spy tales, intense courtroom battles, and chilling horror stories that promise to keep you hooked.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 13, 2025, 02:01 PM IST

1.Saare Jahan Se Achha

Saare Jahan Se Achha
1

Premiering on Netflix on August 13, this gripping espionage drama makes for an ideal Independence Day binge. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, and Kritika Kamra, among others, the series promises high-stakes intrigue.

2.Tehran

Tehran
2

Set to debut on ZEE5 on August 14, this John Abraham-led thriller follows an officer on a secret mission in Tehran, inspired by events after the 2012 bombing near the Israeli embassy in Delhi.

 

3.Andhera

Andhera
3

Horror fans are in for a treat with Andhera, streaming on Prime Video from August 14. Featuring Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, and Surveen Chawla, it promises spine-chilling suspense.

4.Court Kacheri

Court Kacheri
4

A must-watch for lovers of courtroom dramas, Court Kacheri follows the journey of a famed lawyer’s son as he navigates the complexities of the Indian legal system. Streaming on ZEE5 from August 13.

5.Janaki V v/s State of Kerala

Janaki V v/s State of Kerala
5

This powerful Malayalam legal drama portrays Janaki Vidhyadharan’s relentless pursuit of justice in a sexual assault case. Catch it on ZEE5 from August 15.

 

