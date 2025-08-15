Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancee Saaniya Chandhok performs puja with Sara Tendulkar, pics go viral
ENTERTAINMENT
Varsha Agarwal | Aug 15, 2025, 01:18 AM IST
1.Ek Tha Tiger
Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Ek Tha Tiger became blockbuster for its intriguing plot, high-octane action sequences and star power of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan. Released in 2012, the action-thriller dominated the box office both in India and overseas on Independence Day, grossing Rs 320 crore. Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film follows the story of an Indian spy who falls in love with a Pakistani spy during a mission.
2.Mission Mangal
Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal (2019), directed by Jagan Shakti, is a film based on India's Mars Orbiter Mission. The film resonated with audiences through its portrayal of Indian scientists' determination and intelligence and grossed Rs 290 crore worldwide.
3.Stree 2
The 2024 Indian Hindi-language horror-comedy film, Stree 2, is the sequel to the 2018 film, Stree. Led by Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, the film follows the story of a headless entity terrorising the town of Chanderi, and Vicky and his friends must save the town and their loved ones. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film shattered box office records, surpassing all major highest-grossing films to position as the seventh highest-grossing Bollywood film globally, with Rs 884 crore worldwide.
4.Batla House
The 2019 Batla House, an action thriller directed by Nikkhil Advani, is based on the 2008 Delhi encounter. Led by John Abraham as a dedicated police officer, the film centers around the controversy surrounding the event. It resonated with the audience for its realistic portrayal and intense performance, grossing Rs127 crore worldwide.
5.Singham Returns
The sequel to Ajay Devgn's Singham, titled Singham Returns, was released in 2014. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film became a perfect Independence Day release with its themes of justice and patriotism. With its intense action sequences, direction, and Ajay Devgn’s powerful performance, the film tremendous box office success, earning a worldwide gross of Rs 216 crore.
6.Gold
Released in 2018, Gold, a sports drama, revolved around India’s first Olympic gold medal as a free nation in 1948. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film takes the audience back to a time when India was establishing its identity on the global stage. Led by Akshay Kumar, the film resonated well with the audience for its historical significance, stellar performances and patriotic themes. It grossed Rs 158 crore worldwide.