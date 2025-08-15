Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

3 . Stree 2

The 2024 Indian Hindi-language horror-comedy film, Stree 2, is the sequel to the 2018 film, Stree. Led by Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, the film follows the story of a headless entity terrorising the town of Chanderi, and Vicky and his friends must save the town and their loved ones. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film shattered box office records, surpassing all major highest-grossing films to position as the seventh highest-grossing Bollywood film globally, with Rs 884 crore worldwide.