Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15

1 . Sara Ali Khan

Every year, Sara Ali Khan brings together all the three colours of our Indian flag with utmost ease and turns them into a beautiful stylish look. The diva wore a straight-fit half sleeves kurta with a split crew neckline and teamed it with a flared sharara of the same colour. Keeping her base minimal, she accentuated the traditional fit with a tricolour dupatta and dewy makeup with open hair, exuding a perfect ray of minimalism.