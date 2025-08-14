Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15

Let's grandly celebrate this Independence Day and take inspiration from these Bollywood celebs.

Shweta Singh | Aug 14, 2025, 11:43 PM IST

1.Sara Ali Khan

1

Every year, Sara Ali Khan brings together all the three colours of our Indian flag with utmost ease and turns them into a beautiful stylish look. The diva wore a straight-fit half sleeves kurta with a split crew neckline and teamed it with a flared sharara of the same colour. Keeping her base minimal, she accentuated the traditional fit with a tricolour dupatta and dewy makeup with open hair, exuding a perfect ray of minimalism.

 

2.Shraddha Kapoor

2

The actress opted for a simple-looking orange Anarkali set. Her attire features an orange cotton silk blend Anarkali with lace detailing at the hem. It is highlighted with embroidered and sequin work on the neckline and embroidered sleeves. 

 

 

3.Alia Bhatt

3

If you want to carry a minimal saree look, then this plain white saree designed by Alia Bhatt, which has light floral designs, is the perfect choice for you. Alia wore a white satin-cotton blended saree with light floral prints on the main choli and pallu, and paired it with a half-sleeved deep neckline blouse. She rounded off her look with light natural makeup and open hair.

 

4.Janhvi Kapoor

4

Taking inspiration from the current fashionistas of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor wore a green and white kurta set that looked extremely comfortable and made a perfect choice for the Republic Day parade. The diva wore a white kurta with light chikankari work along with straight palazzo pants of the same colour and design. However, to elevate her look, she carried a light green dupatta and a unique tote bag.

