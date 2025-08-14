Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancee Saaniya Chandhok performs puja with Sara Tendulkar, pics go viral
DNA TV Show: What will happen in the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15?
SBI hikes IMPS charges from August 15: What does it mean? Check revised nominal fees
Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 32000000 on engagement gifts for Georgina Rodriguez - Here's what she got
Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty visit Premanand Maharaj amid Rs 60 fraud case, businessman offers kidney, guru says...
Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, gets key role in Tata Sons, shareholders approve his appointment as...
Virat Kohli on cusp of history, needs 54 runs to overtake Kumar Sangakkara in elite ODI list
Watch: Pakistan batter loses cool, abuses teammate after horrific run-out against Bangladesh
Happy Independence Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, status, quotes to share on August 15
Mrunal Thakur issues apology to Bipasha Basu for body shaming her: 'My intent was...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Shweta Singh | Aug 14, 2025, 11:43 PM IST
1.Sara Ali Khan
Every year, Sara Ali Khan brings together all the three colours of our Indian flag with utmost ease and turns them into a beautiful stylish look. The diva wore a straight-fit half sleeves kurta with a split crew neckline and teamed it with a flared sharara of the same colour. Keeping her base minimal, she accentuated the traditional fit with a tricolour dupatta and dewy makeup with open hair, exuding a perfect ray of minimalism.
2.Shraddha Kapoor
The actress opted for a simple-looking orange Anarkali set. Her attire features an orange cotton silk blend Anarkali with lace detailing at the hem. It is highlighted with embroidered and sequin work on the neckline and embroidered sleeves.
3.Alia Bhatt
If you want to carry a minimal saree look, then this plain white saree designed by Alia Bhatt, which has light floral designs, is the perfect choice for you. Alia wore a white satin-cotton blended saree with light floral prints on the main choli and pallu, and paired it with a half-sleeved deep neckline blouse. She rounded off her look with light natural makeup and open hair.
4.Janhvi Kapoor
Taking inspiration from the current fashionistas of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor wore a green and white kurta set that looked extremely comfortable and made a perfect choice for the Republic Day parade. The diva wore a white kurta with light chikankari work along with straight palazzo pants of the same colour and design. However, to elevate her look, she carried a light green dupatta and a unique tote bag.