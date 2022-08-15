Search icon
Independence Day 2022: From The Family Man to Special OPS, patriotic series to binge-watch with your loved ones

Take a look at these patriotic series you can watch with your loved ones.

Recently, OTT has had a collection of amazing patriotic tales, both fictitious and true. Over time, viewers have been exposed to some compelling stories of bravery, fortitude, and patriotism in the digital world. So, in honour of Independence Day 2022, let's look at some patriotic series.

1. The Family Man

One of the most talked-about web series of 2019 and 2021, is the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man. Manoj, as Shrikant Tiwari is a middle-class man secretly working as a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASK) and does everything in his strength and might to save his country.

2. Special OPS

Special OPS season 1 stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a RAW agent investigating the prime suspects of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Vinay Pathak plays the able cop who helps Himmat out at any cost. 

3. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

 This is the first web series to depict the reality of what physicians experienced during the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

4. Regiment Diaries

The series has troops telling their stories, frequently inspiring us and causing us to cry, but undoubtedly bringing home to us just how much sacrifice goes into defending the nation so that its citizens can continue living their lives in peace.

5. The Test Case

The series' main character, played by Nimrat Kaur, is the sole female among a cadre of Indian Army officers undergoing training to join the Special Forces.

6. The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye

The events of men and women in the Indian National Army (INA), under the command of Subhash Chandra Bose, are the basis for the  series. The INA had the first women's infantry regiment since the Russian troops of 1917–1918, having been founded by Indian soldiers who had deserted to the Empire of Japan during World War II.

