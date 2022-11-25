In pics: Urvashi Dholakia to Malaika Arora, 5 actresses who flaunted stretch marks with pride

1/5

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Urvashi Dholakia dropped her photos in a sexy bikini and flaunted her stretch marks. Sharing the pictures, she penned a note on body positivity to herself and wrote, ", “EMBRACING WOMANHOOD From time unknown, women have been judged! From how they look, to what they wear & how they behave. The sheer pressure of being picture perfect is something I have defied at every step of the way coz I as a woman have all the right to be myself, wear what I want,do what I want & live my life exactly the way I want!”