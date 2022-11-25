Search icon
In pics: Urvashi Dholakia to Malaika Arora, 5 actresses who flaunted stretch marks with pride

Urvashi Dholakia, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora, and Zareen Khan took to Instagram and flaunted their stretch marks.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Nov 25, 2022, 02:20 AM IST

Be it style or fitness, film and television stars often motivate us with their social media posts. They talk about body positivity and flaunt marks on their body with pride. Actresses including Urvashi Dholakia, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora, and Zareen Khan flaunted their stretch marks on social media and motivated their fans to accept and love their bodies. 

Take a look:

1. Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia
1/5

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Urvashi Dholakia dropped her photos in a sexy bikini and flaunted her stretch marks. Sharing the pictures, she penned a note on body positivity to herself and wrote, ", “EMBRACING WOMANHOOD From time unknown, women have been judged! From how they look, to what they wear & how they behave. The sheer pressure of being picture perfect is something I have defied at every step of the way coz I as a woman have all the right to be myself, wear what I want,do what I want & live my life exactly the way I want!”

2. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra
2/5

Sharing this picture, Parineeti Chopra flaunted her stretch marks. She was praised by social media users for being confident about her body. (Image credit: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

 

3. Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson
3/5

Bollywood actress Amy Jackson shared a topless picture of herself, flaunting her full-grown belly bump when she was pregnant. While flaunting her stretch marks, she wrote, "Greece? No! ... The munchkin and I are spending the rest of our summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance. Officially in week 33 of pregnancy. Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between."

 

4. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora
4/5

Malaika Arora, who is one of the fittest Bollywood actresses, shared this photo on Instagram and flaunted stretch marks on her belly.

5. Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan
5/5

After trolls targeted Zareen Khan for her stretch marks, she wrote, "For people who are very curious to know about what's wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person who's lost more than 50 Kg of weight. This is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected. I've always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up."

