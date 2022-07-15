Search icon
Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's luxurious homes in Mumbai, Goa, Coorg, Hyderabad, Bangalore

Rashmika Mandanna has luxurious homes in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Banglore, and Coorg

  Jul 15, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna, who is also known as the national crush of India, is quite active on social media. She often shares photos and videos from her beautiful home. As per GQ India, the actress has luxurious homes in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Banglore, and Coorg. (All images: Rashmika/Instagram)

Take a look:

1. Balcony

Rashmika Mandanna has a beautiful balcony which looks spacious. 

2. Rashmika's house in Hyderabad

Rashmika has a pet, she often shares photos with her dog from her home.

3. Rashmika's house in Coorg

Rashmika can be seen posing at her beautiful Coorg house. The house definately looks amazing. 

4. Rashmika Mandana enjoying at her Coorg house

Sharing the photo from her Coorg house, Rashmika wrote, "ads.... ah, what can I tell .. well my dad... he always told me that he had a dream about me as a baby with long hair, big eyes, long nose, and dancing on his tummy with anklets two days before I was born. Ahhh. When I was a baby he’d always be away with business and then came a time where I was in hostel most of my life after that came UG and PG where I was away studying.. and I got into films... now I am his business partner.. but through it all, he has been a pillar. We don’t share too much we share just enough to know that we love each other and he knows I will always be his pillar and he will be mine."

She continued, "Why I am saying this, is because I know a lot of you there feel that there is some distance with the fathers and us. But the thing is, if you could see what is there in their minds .. you’ll always be the biggest pillar in you papa bears’ lives. They are away working their heads off - For us."
 

5. Trophies

Rashmika has decorated her house with her achievements, her trophies and awards can be seen in her dining area. 

6. National crush

Rashmika, the national crush, is one of the most successful actresses. She has a beautiful smile.

7. Goa home

Rashmika recently bought a luxurious bungalow in Goa. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "When you have a new home in Goa. jealous much?”

