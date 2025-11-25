FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

Rebel star Prabhas is living up to his stature - He's living life king-size. Check out the pictures of Prabhas' palatial mansion at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, that has modern amenities with the touch of greenary.

Simran Singh | Nov 25, 2025, 02:07 PM IST

1.Prabhas' Jubilee Hills lavish bungalow

Prabhas' Jubilee Hills lavish bungalow
1

Pan-India star Prabhas is among the highest-paid artiste in India. With his impressive filmography and a staggering real estate portfolio worth Rs 124 crores (as per ET Now), Prabhas truly has a larger-than-life lifestyle. Let's take a look at his luxurious Rs 60 crore bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, which also serves as his primary residence.

2.Prabhas' ultra-luxary home with indoor swimming pool

Prabhas' ultra-luxary home with indoor swimming pool
2

As per the report, the 84-acre property owned by Baahubali star is worth of Rs 60 crores, making the bungalow one of the most expensive celebrity homes in Hyderabad. The house is loaded with ultra luxury features such as an indoor swimming pool and a state-of-the-art gym worth Rs 1.5 crores with imported equipment.

3.The hallway displaying success and stardom

The hallway displaying success and stardom
3

Prabhas' bungalow has a huge living room that eludes royalty and his stature of being the 'larger-than-life' hero. The living room area also has state-of-the-art furniture with a huge TV screen and a wall full of photos, displaying his special memories. 

4.Prabhas' love for greenary

Prabhas' love for greenary
4

Prabhas' plush home is a marvel at its right. Apart from offering the best of amenities, the house also has a large open-air garden area. Prabhas' home is guarded by strong and unwieldy gates, under a traditional archway that opens into a red-tiled courtyard dotted with a variety of plants and trees.

5.Prabhas upcoming box office dhamaka

Prabhas upcoming box office dhamaka
5

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen in the horror comedy The Raja Saab. The much-awaited film will be released in cinemas on January 9, 2025. 

