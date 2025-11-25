In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

Mallika Sherawat says working with Dharmendra was 'a blessing', they acted in this film, it bombed at box office, earned just Rs...
ENTERTAINMENT
Simran Singh | Nov 25, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
1.Prabhas' Jubilee Hills lavish bungalow
Pan-India star Prabhas is among the highest-paid artiste in India. With his impressive filmography and a staggering real estate portfolio worth Rs 124 crores (as per ET Now), Prabhas truly has a larger-than-life lifestyle. Let's take a look at his luxurious Rs 60 crore bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, which also serves as his primary residence.
2.Prabhas' ultra-luxary home with indoor swimming pool
As per the report, the 84-acre property owned by Baahubali star is worth of Rs 60 crores, making the bungalow one of the most expensive celebrity homes in Hyderabad. The house is loaded with ultra luxury features such as an indoor swimming pool and a state-of-the-art gym worth Rs 1.5 crores with imported equipment.
3.The hallway displaying success and stardom
Prabhas' bungalow has a huge living room that eludes royalty and his stature of being the 'larger-than-life' hero. The living room area also has state-of-the-art furniture with a huge TV screen and a wall full of photos, displaying his special memories.
4.Prabhas' love for greenary
Prabhas' plush home is a marvel at its right. Apart from offering the best of amenities, the house also has a large open-air garden area. Prabhas' home is guarded by strong and unwieldy gates, under a traditional archway that opens into a red-tiled courtyard dotted with a variety of plants and trees.
5.Prabhas upcoming box office dhamaka
On the work front, Prabhas will be seen in the horror comedy The Raja Saab. The much-awaited film will be released in cinemas on January 9, 2025.