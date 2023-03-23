In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot

Photos and videos from the launch ceremony of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film NTR 30 have surfaced on social media.
Actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 with a pooja ceremony on Thursday. Pictures and videos from the launch ceremony have surfaced on social media. (With inputs from ANI)
1. Jr NTR and Janhvi shaking hands
In one of the pictures, Jr NTR and Janhvi can be seen shaking hands with each other.
2. Team sharing the stage
Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR joined filmmaker SS Rajamouli on stage as he gave the clap for the first shot and announced the commencement of the shoot.
#NTR30 @tarak9999 @NANDAMURIKALYAN @NTRArtsOfficial @YuvasudhaArts @anirudhofficial #NTRKoratalaSiva2 pic.twitter.com/EdplWRdCsz— NTR Fans Anantapur Official ) March 23, 2023
3. SS Rajamouli, Janhvi, Jr NTR
Janhvi who is set to make a debut in the South industry also shared a glimpse of her special journey.
4. Announcing the film
Janhvi was dressed in a beautiful green saree and matching accessories. Janhvi shared a picture of the NTR30 clapboard image.
5. Jr NTR reuniting with Koratala Siva
After Janatha Garage, Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for this film.
6. Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR greeting everyone
Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film NTR-30.
7. Janhvi Kapoor looking beautiful
Janhvi shares a series of photos on Instagram and wrote, "Happy day The start of the most special journey #NTR30."