In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Shama Sikander dropped a sizzling video flaunting her sexy curves in bikini and shared her 3 moods with fans on Instagram.
Shama Sikander, best known for her role in the movie Sexaholic is a popular figure on social media. The actress often woos her fans with her sexy, bold looks. Recently, she dropped a video sharing her 3 moods and fans can’t stop drooling over the actress’ hotness. Here's a look at the actress' sizzling photos in swimwear.
1. Shama Sikander in pink monokini
On Friday, Shama Sikander took to her Instagram and shared a video posing in bikinis. The actress’ video was a montage of her bikini pics. In the video, she was seen posing by the poolside in a pink Monokini which had a plunging neckline.
2. Shama Sikander scorches the internet
The actress was seen sizzling in a brown bikini in the photos as she posed by the poolside. The actress completed her look with a pair of glasses and took the internet by storm with fans drooling over her hotness.
3. Shama Sikander flaunts her curves
Shama Sikander was seen flaunting her curves in a white bikini and in her post's caption, the actress shared her 3 moods. The actress captioned the video, “3 moods: Summer, Monsoon, Winter” along with several emoji." Fans were mesmerized by her bikini looks. One of the comments read, “all sexy vibes.” Another wrote, “the most stylish.” Another fan commented, “forever hot.” Another fan commented, “looking extremely seductive.”
4. Shama Sikander looks sizzling hot
Shama Sikander made her Bollywood debut with the film Mann starring Aamir Khan. The actress played the role of Kamini in the file. Later, she shifted to television and got famous for her role in the television series Yeh Meri Life Hai. The actress is also popularly known for her role in the short film Sexaholic. The actress shares a huge fan following on social media with 3 million followers and often stuns fans with her sexy photos.