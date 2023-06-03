In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

4/4

Shama Sikander made her Bollywood debut with the film Mann starring Aamir Khan. The actress played the role of Kamini in the file. Later, she shifted to television and got famous for her role in the television series Yeh Meri Life Hai. The actress is also popularly known for her role in the short film Sexaholic. The actress shares a huge fan following on social media with 3 million followers and often stuns fans with her sexy photos.