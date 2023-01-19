In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan attend engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Take a look at some famous celebrities who attended 'roka' ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
From Bollywood stars to iconic cricketers, various celebrities joined the glamorous engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on January 19. The ceremony took place at Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home Antilla in the presence of close friends. The engagement party was attended by a number of high-profile people, including Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao, Javed Jaffrey's son Meezaan Jaffri, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar, SRK with his family, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani were also present at the celebration.
1. Sachin Tendulkar with his wife
The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, donning in white kurta and pyjama styled with a golden shawl, came with his wife Anjali who wore a stunning printed blue saree.
2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
In a dark green ethnic dress with intricate embroidery, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen with her daughter Aaradhya was dressed in a white ethnic dress with mirror detailing all over it.
3. Ambani family
Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani and sister-in-law Tina Ambani also showed up and blessed the couple.
4. B-town's Khiladi
Bollywood actress Khiladi attended the ceremony wearing a chic maroon sherwani with black pants and black shoes.
5. Karan Johar
Brahmastrar producer Karan Johar was spotted wearing traditional black attire along with dark sunglasses.