In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan attend engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

From Bollywood stars to iconic cricketers, various celebrities joined the glamorous engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on January 19. The ceremony took place at Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home Antilla in the presence of close friends. The engagement party was attended by a number of high-profile people, including Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao, Javed Jaffrey's son Meezaan Jaffri, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar, SRK with his family, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani were also present at the celebration.