In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 24, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
1.Cozy blanket wrap:
In this adorable early photo, Sara Tendulkar is wrapped snugly in a soft, light blue blanket with a floral headband. The blanket gives a warm and cosy feel, highlighting her innocence and comfort as a toddler in a homely setting.
2.Traditional lehenga choli
Sara is dressed beautifully in a colourful traditional lehenga choli featuring bright pink, green and gold accents. The outfit is accessorised with green bangles and a maang tikka, showcasing her cultural heritage and festive look. This photo reflects her connection to Indian traditions and family celebrations.
3.Casual tee and pink skirt
Here, Sara sports a casual white t-shirt with a cute sun design and a vibrant pink skirt with white side stripes. Her pose with her hands behind her head exudes confidence and childlike joy, capturing a candid and carefree moment of her childhood.
4.Yellow halter top and black skirt
Sara looks confident and playful in a bright yellow halter-neck top paired with a simple black skirt. The outfit shows her early fashion sense and energetic personality. Her hair is neatly styled, adding to the fresh and lively vibe of the picture.
Also read: Did you know special connection between real SP Chaudhary Aslam and Sanjay Dutt? Here's what will leave you shocked
5.Simple white dress with a big smile
In this heartwarming photo, Sara wears a simple white dress while giving a radiant smile. The picture captures her joyful spirit and the pure happiness of childhood, making it one of the most endearing moments in the collection.