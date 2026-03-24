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Akshay Kumar chose to play Raju after Priyadarshan offered him Shyam's role in Hera Pheri: 'Let Suniel Shetty be the hero'

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In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more

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In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more

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In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more

Sara Tendulkar’s childhood pictures highlight her joyful personality and diverse styles, from casual outfits to colourful traditional dresses. These images offer a sweet glimpse into her early life, full of warmth, confidence and cultural pride.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 24, 2026, 06:44 PM IST

1.Cozy blanket wrap:

Cozy blanket wrap:
1

In this adorable early photo, Sara Tendulkar is wrapped snugly in a soft, light blue blanket with a floral headband. The blanket gives a warm and cosy feel, highlighting her innocence and comfort as a toddler in a homely setting.

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2.Traditional lehenga choli

Traditional lehenga choli
2

Sara is dressed beautifully in a colourful traditional lehenga choli featuring bright pink, green and gold accents. The outfit is accessorised with green bangles and a maang tikka, showcasing her cultural heritage and festive look. This photo reflects her connection to Indian traditions and family celebrations.

3.Casual tee and pink skirt

Casual tee and pink skirt
3

Here, Sara sports a casual white t-shirt with a cute sun design and a vibrant pink skirt with white side stripes. Her pose with her hands behind her head exudes confidence and childlike joy, capturing a candid and carefree moment of her childhood.

4.Yellow halter top and black skirt

Yellow halter top and black skirt
4

Sara looks confident and playful in a bright yellow halter-neck top paired with a simple black skirt. The outfit shows her early fashion sense and energetic personality. Her hair is neatly styled, adding to the fresh and lively vibe of the picture.

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5.Simple white dress with a big smile

Simple white dress with a big smile
5

In this heartwarming photo, Sara wears a simple white dress while giving a radiant smile. The picture captures her joyful spirit and the pure happiness of childhood, making it one of the most endearing moments in the collection.

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