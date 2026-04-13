In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collection, trophies, and more

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ENTERTAINMENT
Vaishali Shastri | Apr 13, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
1.Soft toys, trophies adorn living room
Samay’s living room is a typical 90s home which boasts of decorative lamps, a bookshelf, decor items and a comfortable space to welcome guests. Above one of the curtain pelmets are kept two Pikachu soft toys, his trophies and sketches. The room also has a white colour sofa set.
2.Lives with gym trainer
While giving a tour of his house, Samay Raina took Archana Puran Singh and her son to a room saying that it belongs to his gym trainer. When asked if he lives with the comedian, Raina replied in affirmation and jokingly said that even then he gained 6 kgs.
3.Creative Room
The comedian then took everyone to introduce them to his creative room, which featured skateboards hanging on the wall, more Pikachu and other soft toys, board games, guitars, a PS5, and gadgets.
4.Games and toys
The comedian further showed the mother-son duo his big collection that he showcased in his creative room. He showed them a Lego Hogwarts model he made with his friends, a multiplayer game, DiXit, and said that all the soft toys in his room have been won at claw machines. These objects show Samay Raina's personal life.
5.Samay's bedroom
He then took them upstairs to his bedroom. In his bedroom as well, the curtain pelmets were decorated with toys, decor items, and pictures. The room opens onto a terrace from where he gets a sea view.