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In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collection, trophies, and more

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In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collection, trophies, and more

Samay Raina offered a house tour of his Mumbai home, a duplex with a sea-facing view, to actress and television personality Archana Puran Singh and her sons - Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi. A special feature of his house is that it is full of games and soft toys.

Vaishali Shastri | Apr 13, 2026, 11:04 PM IST

1.Soft toys, trophies adorn living room

Soft toys, trophies adorn living room
1

Samay’s living room is a typical 90s home which boasts of decorative lamps, a bookshelf, decor items and a comfortable space to welcome guests. Above one of the curtain pelmets are kept two Pikachu soft toys, his trophies and sketches. The room also has a white colour sofa set.  

 

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2.Lives with gym trainer

Lives with gym trainer
2

While giving a tour of his house, Samay Raina took Archana Puran Singh and her son to a room saying that it belongs to his gym trainer. When asked if he lives with the comedian, Raina replied in affirmation and jokingly said that even then he gained 6 kgs.  

 

3.Creative Room

Creative Room
3

The comedian then took everyone to introduce them to his creative room, which featured skateboards hanging on the wall, more Pikachu and other soft toys, board games, guitars, a PS5, and gadgets. 

 

4.Games and toys

Games and toys
4

The comedian further showed the mother-son duo his big collection that he showcased in his creative room. He showed them a Lego Hogwarts model he made with his friends, a multiplayer game, DiXit, and said that all the soft toys in his room have been won at claw machines. These objects show Samay Raina's personal life. 

 

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    5.Samay's bedroom

    Samay's bedroom
    5

    He then took them upstairs to his bedroom. In his bedroom as well, the curtain pelmets were decorated with toys, decor items, and pictures. The room opens onto a terrace from where he gets a sea view. 

     

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