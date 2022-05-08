In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks seductively charming in red-green bralette

Samantha Ruth Prabhu charmed her audience with her latest photoshoot. Let's adore her gracious looks.
The Family Man actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has again proved why she is the most desirable actress across the country. We are here to discuss her latest photoshoot for a magazine. Without much ado, let's get on to it. (All images source: Samantha Instagram)
1. Samantha Sexy Prabhu
In this green bralette and body-hugging skirt, Samantha is looking sexy and cute at the same time.
2. The red-hot sensation
In this picture, Samantha's maroon co-ord set features a sleeveless crop top with a plunging neckline and a bodycon skirt, and this lethal combination is enough to hail as the next 'fashion queen.'
3. The raunchy Samantha
The Eega actress nailed in a raunchy top and body-hugging skirt, and her enchanting looks are enough to kill silently.
4. Badass Samantha
Apart from her impeccable acting chops, Samantha's unfiltered views and opinions on personal and professional matters make her more desirable.
5. Samantha re-writting fashion rules
Isn't Samantha re-writing the rules of being fabulously stylish? Her floor-touching gown is enough to prove our claim.
6. Samantha's upcoming projects
Samantha will soon be seen in the Telugu thriller Yashoda. The film also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in prominent roles, it has been helmed by director duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. Yashoda is slated to release in August 12.