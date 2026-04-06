In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh

1 . Salman Khan’s watch:

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Salman Khan recently shared a post where he wore a classy Rolex brand watch. The watch complements his clean look and makes it more elegant. In most of the exact model isn’t officially confirmed, Salman is often seen wearing luxury timepieces from brands like Rolex, which typically range around from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The watch adds a refined touch and completes his look.