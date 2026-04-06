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In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh

In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his

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In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh

In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his

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In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh

Salman Khan recently shared heartwarming moments with his pet dog, 'my sukh,' giving fans a glimpse into his personal life. Dressed in a relaxed yet stylish outfit, the actor’s candid pictures reflect his love for animals.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 06, 2026, 10:18 AM IST

1.Salman Khan’s watch:

Salman Khan’s watch:
1

Salman Khan recently shared a post where he wore a classy Rolex brand watch. The watch complements his clean look and makes it more elegant. In most of the exact model isn’t officially confirmed, Salman is often seen wearing luxury timepieces from brands like Rolex, which typically range around from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The watch adds a refined touch and completes his look. 

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2.Salman Khan’s love for animals:

Salman Khan’s love for animals:
2

Salman is often seen with animals that show affection for him, especially dogs, which is widely known. He always shared moments with his pets and supports animal care. These pictures show his genuine bond and his enjoyment of spending peaceful, happy time with his furry companion. 

3.His outfit look:

His outfit look:
3

Salman is seen wearing a white linen shirt paired with black jeans and boots, creating a relaxed yet stylish vibe. The slightly unbuttoned shirt and rolled sleeves give it a casual, effortless charm. His hairs are neatly set, which give natural look with a slight volume and clean finish, perfectly complements the laid-back yet polished look.

4.Meet his dog ‘My Sukh’:

Meet his dog ‘My Sukh’:
4

The dog featured here is his pet named 'my sukh', a Chow Chow breed. Fluffy and calm, the dog appears very affectionate, sharing playful and gentle moments with Salman. The name itself reflects comfort and happiness. And the way Salman shows his affection around him.

Also read: '3 actors said no to Rehman Dakait's role', Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals 

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5.Smile, pose and candid moments:

Smile, pose and candid moments:
5

What truly stands out is Salman Khan’s genuine smile and natural expressions. Whether he’s playing, holding paws or simply looking at his dog, every frame captures warmth and joy, making these moments feel real and heartfelt.

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