In pics: RRR song Naatu Naatu's electrifying performance wows Hollywood at Oscars 2023

The upbeat and peppy song with energetic dance moves, Naatu Naatu burns the stage at Oscar 2023

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 13, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

On Monday, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR created history by winning Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Every Indian is excited as well as overwhelmed by the big announcement. Not only this but the song was also performed live at the Oscars and the energetic moves and irresistible beats of the song made everyone heap praise for song. Deepika Padukone who was a presenter at the Oscars also called the song a 'banger' as she introduced Naatu Naatu to the audience. MM Keervani and lyricist Chandrabose collected the award at Dolby Theatre.

1. Naatu Naatu's live perfomance at the Oscars

Naatu Naatu's live perfomance at the Oscars
1/4

Naatu Naaatu singer Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the song live at Dolby Theatre where the 95th Academy Awards were held. Deepika Padukone introduced the song at the Oscars and the performance burnt the stage.

2. The dancers perform the hook step of RRR song Naatu Naatu

The dancers perform the hook step of RRR song Naatu Naatu
2/4

The hook steps of Naatu Naatu were choreographed by Prem Rakshith who is a predominant name in the Telugu industry. 

3. Lauren Gottileb and team perform Naatu Naatu live at Oscars

Lauren Gottileb and team perform Naatu Naatu live at Oscars
3/4

Lauren Gottlieb was selected to perform the RRR song Naatu Naatu while the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang the song on the stage. The actress-dancer and her team did great work as the performance was one of the highlights of the awards.

4. Naatu Naatu gets standing ovation

Naatu Naatu gets standing ovation
4/4

The electrifying movies and the refreshing, energetic song did wonders, and the live performance of the song Naatu Naatu got a standing ovation with the crowd cheering, hooting nd clapping with joy. 

Wordle 632 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 13
