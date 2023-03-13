In pics: RRR song Naatu Naatu's electrifying performance wows Hollywood at Oscars 2023

On Monday, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR created history by winning Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Every Indian is excited as well as overwhelmed by the big announcement. Not only this but the song was also performed live at the Oscars and the energetic moves and irresistible beats of the song made everyone heap praise for song. Deepika Padukone who was a presenter at the Oscars also called the song a 'banger' as she introduced Naatu Naatu to the audience. MM Keervani and lyricist Chandrabose collected the award at Dolby Theatre.