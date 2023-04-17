In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits

From Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza to Urmila Matondkar, celebs attended the iftaar party in stylish outfits.
The annual iftaar celebration hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique in Mumbai is a star-studded affair. Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended the party on Sunday. From Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza to Urmila Matondkar, celebs attended the iftaar party in stylish outfits.
1. Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia were seen giving couple goals as they were looking adorable together when they arrived at the party.
2. Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal
Huma Qureshi, who was wearing a pastel-hued anarkali salwar suit, came with Zaheer Iqbal.
3. Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir
Urmila Matondkar turned up with her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Urmila wore a white coloured sharara suit. She sported a side pleated bun.
4. Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar
Soon-to-be-parents Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar also attended the party. Gauhar chose a parrot green salwar kameez for the occasion.
5. Salim Khan
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan also marked his presence and got clicked with the Siddique family.
6. Urvashi Dholakia
Urvashi Dholakia was looking beautiful in a white outfit, she is one of the most stylish actresses in the industry.
(With inputs from ANI)