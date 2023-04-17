In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits

The annual iftaar celebration hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique in Mumbai is a star-studded affair. Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended the party on Sunday. From Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza to Urmila Matondkar, celebs attended the iftaar party in stylish outfits.

Take a look: