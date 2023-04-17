Search icon
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits

From Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza to Urmila Matondkar, celebs attended the iftaar party in stylish outfits.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Apr 17, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

The annual iftaar celebration hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique in Mumbai is a star-studded affair. Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended the party on Sunday. From Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza to Urmila Matondkar, celebs attended the iftaar party in stylish outfits.

Take a look:

1. Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia
1/6

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia were seen giving couple goals as they were looking adorable together when they arrived at the party.

2. Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal

Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal
2/6

Huma Qureshi, who was wearing a pastel-hued anarkali salwar suit, came with Zaheer Iqbal. 

3. Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir
3/6

Urmila Matondkar turned up with her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Urmila wore a white coloured sharara suit. She sported a side pleated bun.

4. Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar
4/6

Soon-to-be-parents Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar also attended the party. Gauhar chose a parrot green salwar kameez for the occasion.

5. Salim Khan

Salim Khan
5/6

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan also marked his presence and got clicked with the Siddique family.

6. Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia
6/6

Urvashi Dholakia was looking beautiful in a white outfit, she is one of the most stylish actresses in the industry.

(With inputs from ANI)

