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Rishab Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta before Sitar For Mental Health concert

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In pics: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ahead of Sitar For Mental Health Tour 2026 finale

Acclaimed sitarist and neo-classical music pioneer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma met the Hon’ble Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ahead of the much-anticipated finale of his landmark Sitar For Mental Health India Tour 2026 in the national capital.

Aman Wadhwa | Apr 18, 2026, 10:37 AM IST

1.Rekha Gupta presents Rishab Sharma with Shri Ram idol

Rekha Gupta presents Rishab Sharma with Shri Ram idol
1

During the meeting, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and Rekha Gupta engaged in a meaningful discussion on the resurgence of traditional Indian music formats and the growing demand for spiritually immersive live experiences. The dialogue aligned closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting India’s cultural heritage on a global stage. In a symbolic exchange, the Chief Minister presented Sharma with a Shri Ram idol, while Sharma extended an invitation to the Sitar for Mental Health initiative.

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2.What is Sitar For Mental Health India Tour 2026?

What is Sitar For Mental Health India Tour 2026?
2

Produced by Team Innovation and District by Zomato, the 10-city Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026 has rapidly become one of the most talked-about live music experiences in the country. Blending classical ragas with sound healing, mantra chanting and meditative storytelling, the tour has redefined live entertainment by placing mental wellness at its core and attracting a multi-generational audience. The tour has witnessed remarkable attendance across cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Kolkata, drawing footfalls ranging between 10,000 to 20,000 attendees per show.

3.Sitar For Mental Health India Tour 2026 concludes in Delhi

Sitar For Mental Health India Tour 2026 concludes in Delhi
3

Interestingly, the Delhi finale, scheduled for April 19, 2026, has seen such unprecedented demand that the venue has been shifted from IG Stadium to DDA Ground, Sector-10, Dwarka, with over 20,000 attendees expected. As the Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026 culminates in Delhi, it stands as a powerful testament to the revival of India’s classical roots, reimagined for modern audiences through innovation, mindfulness and community connection.

4.Celebrities at Sitar For Mental Health India Tour 2026

Celebrities at Sitar For Mental Health India Tour 2026
4

The Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026 has attracted an impressive lineup of prominent attendees including Tara Sutaria, Mrunal Thakur, Deepika Padukone, Anju Bhavnani, Ritika Bhavnani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Nikhil Kamath, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sayani Gupta, Zara Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jay Shah, Sanjana Ganesan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Sneha Reddy, among others.

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5.Highlights from Sitar For Mental Health India Tour 2026

Highlights from Sitar For Mental Health India Tour 2026
5

The Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026 has been marked by several standout moments. From the unveiling of SITARA – The Next Generation Electric Sitar to the iconic illumination of the Mumbai Sea Link to the presentation of a handcrafted 11,000 diamonds encrusted portrait by Vipool Jepiwala, alongside a tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

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