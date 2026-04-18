In pics: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ahead of Sitar For Mental Health Tour 2026 finale

2 . What is Sitar For Mental Health India Tour 2026?

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Produced by Team Innovation and District by Zomato, the 10-city Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026 has rapidly become one of the most talked-about live music experiences in the country. Blending classical ragas with sound healing, mantra chanting and meditative storytelling, the tour has redefined live entertainment by placing mental wellness at its core and attracting a multi-generational audience. The tour has witnessed remarkable attendance across cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Kolkata, drawing footfalls ranging between 10,000 to 20,000 attendees per show.