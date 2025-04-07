1 . Ravi Kishan lives in a Rs 20 crore house

1

Ravi Kishan's luxurious home is worth a whopping Rs 20 crores. The actor and MP often shares pictures of his beautiful home on social media. These pictures provide a glimpse of his active lifestyle whether it is performing yoga, sharing family time or more. He makes the viewers feel that his time at home is one of the most cherished.