HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram recently shared intimate maternity photos, giving fans a glimpse into their joyful journey toward parenthood as they prepare to welcome their first child.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 09, 2026, 03:05 PM IST

1.A joyful announcement

A joyful announcement
1

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram shared a heartwarming glimpse of their maternity photoshoot as they prepare to welcome their first child. The intimate pictures capture the couple’s excitement as they step into a beautiful new chapter parenthood.

2.A tender .oment

A tender .oment
2

One touching photograph shows Randeep gently holding Lin’s baby bump while looking at her with admiration. The moment reflects their love, anticipation and the emotional journey of becoming parents.

3.Quiet joy at home

Quiet joy at home
3

The photos have a calm and intimate vibe, seemingly captured in a cozy home setting. Soft lighting and warm tones highlight the couple’s natural chemistry and the peaceful happiness they share during this special phase.

4.What they wore

What they wore
4

For the maternity shoot, Lin looked graceful in a white knit dress paired with a light cardigan that beautifully highlighted her baby bump. Randeep kept things simple in a rust-toned polo shirt, adding a warm and relaxed feel to the photos.

Also read: Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma kisses him as all-rounder calls her 'lucky charm' after India's T20 World Cup win

5.Fans send love

Fans send love
5

After the photos were shared online, fans quickly filled the comments section with heartfelt wishes. Messages like 'Best wishes bhai sahab,' 'Golden moments brother,' and 'New Jaat coming soon!' reflected the excitement and love fans have for the couple as they await the arrival of their baby.

