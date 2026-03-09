In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby

US-Israel-Iran war is 'blessing in disguise', say film exhibitors after Toxic gets postponed due to Middle East crisis, avoids clash with Dhurandhar 2
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 09, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
1.A joyful announcement
Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram shared a heartwarming glimpse of their maternity photoshoot as they prepare to welcome their first child. The intimate pictures capture the couple’s excitement as they step into a beautiful new chapter parenthood.
2.A tender .oment
One touching photograph shows Randeep gently holding Lin’s baby bump while looking at her with admiration. The moment reflects their love, anticipation and the emotional journey of becoming parents.
3.Quiet joy at home
The photos have a calm and intimate vibe, seemingly captured in a cozy home setting. Soft lighting and warm tones highlight the couple’s natural chemistry and the peaceful happiness they share during this special phase.
4.What they wore
For the maternity shoot, Lin looked graceful in a white knit dress paired with a light cardigan that beautifully highlighted her baby bump. Randeep kept things simple in a rust-toned polo shirt, adding a warm and relaxed feel to the photos.
5.Fans send love
After the photos were shared online, fans quickly filled the comments section with heartfelt wishes. Messages like 'Best wishes bhai sahab,' 'Golden moments brother,' and 'New Jaat coming soon!' reflected the excitement and love fans have for the couple as they await the arrival of their baby.