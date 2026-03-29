In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 29, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
1.Rajat Dalal’s relationship and rumors with Chahat Pandey
Before his big day, Rajat Dalal was often linked with actress Chahat Pandey. Fans speculated about their relationship as they shared friendly moments on social media. However, nothing was officially confirmed and the whispers only added to the curiosity about Rajat’s love life.
2.Rajat Dalal’s secret wedding
In a surprise to many, Rajat Dalal chose to keep his wedding plans under wraps. Away from the public eye and media frenzy, he arranged a private, low-key ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. This secret celebration made the day even more special and intimate.
3.What Rajat wore
Rajat looked stunning in a traditional cream-colored sherwani, richly embroidered and paired with a matching turban. His outfit perfectly blended elegance with tradition, making him look like a true groom ready to begin a new chapter.
4.What Rajat’s wife wore
The bride dazzled in a beautiful red lehenga, intricately decorated with gold embroidery and traditional designs. Her look was completed with heavy jewellery and floral garlands, radiating joy and grace as she stood beside Rajat.
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5.How they got married
The wedding took place outdoors by a serene riverbank, with a floral archway decorating the sacred space. After exchanging garlands and vows, the couple celebrated with colorful smoke bombs, showering vibrant hues over the guests and the happy couple. This joyful and intimate ceremony captured the essence of love and togetherness.