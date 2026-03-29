FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Vijay Varma-starrer web series Matka King to premiere in April, Prime Video announces release date on actor's birthday

Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time: 'Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye' | Viral video

Akshaye Khanna's baby video with father Vinod Khanna goes viral, netizens call Dhurandhar actor 'Rahman Dacute' - Watch

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026: Pushpanjali Kumari, Sabreen Parveen top with 98.4%, check full BSEB Class 10 toppers' list

US-Israel-Iran War: Trump's playful name change for Strait of Hormuz sparks debate

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran names US officers behind deadly Minab school strike, says 'Remember these two criminals'

Pakistan people demand staggering Rs 500 crore from Aditya Dhar after Dhurandhar 2 success, say, 'Lyari ki sadke bann jaayengi'; watch

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda deletes Instagram after facing backlash for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda' film

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh film beats RRR, KGF 2 to become fifth highest-grossing Indian movie

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: Result announced at matricbiharboard.com, know how to check scorecard

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time: 'Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye' | Viral video

Anurag Dobhal breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner, wooden dining space and relaxing balcony views

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner

In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'

In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner, wooden dining space and relaxing balcony views

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner

In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'

In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'

Rajat Dalal has surprised everyone by quietly tying the knot in a beautiful, intimate ceremony by the riverside. While fans speculated about his relationship with Chahat Pandey, Rajat kept his wedding plans private.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 29, 2026, 02:38 PM IST

1.Rajat Dalal’s relationship and rumors with Chahat Pandey

Rajat Dalal’s relationship and rumors with Chahat Pandey
1

Before his big day, Rajat Dalal was often linked with actress Chahat Pandey. Fans speculated about their relationship as they shared friendly moments on social media. However, nothing was officially confirmed and the whispers only added to the curiosity about Rajat’s love life.

Advertisement

2.Rajat Dalal’s secret wedding

Rajat Dalal’s secret wedding
2

In a surprise to many, Rajat Dalal chose to keep his wedding plans under wraps. Away from the public eye and media frenzy, he arranged a private, low-key ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. This secret celebration made the day even more special and intimate.

3.What Rajat wore

What Rajat wore
3

Rajat looked stunning in a traditional cream-colored sherwani, richly embroidered and paired with a matching turban. His outfit perfectly blended elegance with tradition, making him look like a true groom ready to begin a new chapter.

4.What Rajat’s wife wore

What Rajat’s wife wore
4

The bride dazzled in a beautiful red lehenga, intricately decorated with gold embroidery and traditional designs. Her look was completed with heavy jewellery and floral garlands, radiating joy and grace as she stood beside Rajat.

Also read: Kriti Sanon says she is playing her 'hottest character' in Cocktail 2: 'Homi Adajania has great aesthetic visual sense'

TRENDING NOW

5.How they got married

How they got married
5

The wedding took place outdoors by a serene riverbank, with a floral archway decorating the sacred space. After exchanging garlands and vows, the couple celebrated with colorful smoke bombs, showering vibrant hues over the guests and the happy couple. This joyful and intimate ceremony captured the essence of love and togetherness.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vijay Varma-starrer web series Matka King to premiere in April, Prime Video announces release date on actor's birthday
Vijay Varma-starrer Prime Video web series Matka King to premiere in April
Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time: 'Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye' | Viral video
Anurag Dobhal breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time
Akshaye Khanna's baby video with father Vinod Khanna goes viral, netizens call Dhurandhar actor 'Rahman Dacute' - Watch
Akshaye Khanna's baby video with father Vinod Khanna goes viral, netizens
Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026: Pushpanjali Kumari, Sabreen Parveen top with 98.4%, check full BSEB Class 10 toppers' list
BSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Pushpanjali Kumari, Sabreen Parveen emerge toppers
US-Israel-Iran War: Trump's playful name change for Strait of Hormuz sparks debate
US-Iran War: Trump's playful name change for Strait of Hormuz sparks debate
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner, wooden dining space and relaxing balcony views
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner
In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos go viral: 'Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruaat'
In Pics | Rajat Dalal ties the knot in intimate wedding ceremony, dreamy photos
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement