Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation, calls it 'natural juncture' in letter to employees

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra says ‘enough’ to legal battles, demands fair verdict: 'If found guilty, I will face all consequences'

Air India ticket prices get expensive, Airline revises airfares amid fuel crisis; Check new rates of domestic, international flights here

West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee alleges ECI targeted 'specific communities' among 91 lakh deleted voters

Matka King trailer: Cotton trader Vijay Varma builds his own gambling empire in 1960s Bombay in Nagraj Manjule series

Chand Mera Dil teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's loveyapa is 'Kabir Singh lite', netizens say 'bina kiss kiye love story nahi banti kya?'

How to delete emojis in photos in 2026: 5 best tools

5 key benefits of Kalmegh: Bitter Ayurvedic herb for liver detox, digestion and overall health

Pakistan senator takes jibe at UAE over asking to repay USD 3.5 million loan, calls them 'poor thing': 'Part of Akhand Bharat'

Pakistan's Lockdown coincides with Trump's Strait of Hormuz deadline, how may it impact masses?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation, calls it 'natural juncture' in letter to employees

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra says ‘enough’ to legal battles, demands fair verdict: 'If found guilty, I will face all consequences'

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra says ‘enough’ to legal battles, demands fair

Air India ticket prices get expensive, Airline revises airfares amid fuel crisis; Check new rates of domestic, international flights here

Air India ticket prices get expensive, airline revises airfares amid fuel crisis

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently spent a relaxing Sunday in Varanasi with her family. From playful moments by the pool to quiet relaxation indoors, the day was filled with warmth, fun and family bonding.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 07, 2026, 12:05 PM IST

1.Sunday vacation in Varanasi:

Sunday vacation in Varanasi:
1

Actress Priyanka Chopra, along with her family, enjoyed a peaceful Sunday by the pool in Varanasi. The tranquil setting, bright sunshine and natural surroundings provided the perfect backdrop for a relaxing day away from the hustle of everyday life. 

Advertisement

2.Malti Marie and Nick Jonas moment:

Malti Marie and Nick Jonas moment:
2

In a fun family moment, Malti Marie playfully poured water on Nick Jonas’s head, making him laugh as Priyanka captured the candid joy. This lighthearted interaction reflects the close-knit and loving bond within the Chopra-Jonas family. The picture shows the heartfelt moment between father and daughter.

3.Priyanka poses by the poolside:

Priyanka poses by the poolside:
3

Priyanka shared images that looked radiant as she posed confidently in a blue bikini by the pool. Her carefree attitude and natural glow perfectly complemented the sunny day, making it a stylish and refreshing poolside moment.

4.Madhu Chopra and Malti Marie moment:

Madhu Chopra and Malti Marie moment:
4

Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, shared a warm and affectionate moment with Malti Marie. The little one playfully covered her face while sitting on her grandmother’s lap, capturing the fun and love in their family time together. This is a cute moment and the smile on Madhu Chopra's face expresses her emotion.

Also read: Ramayana: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister moved to tears as AI reimagines him as Lord Rama: ‘Nobody could play Ram like bhai'

TRENDING NOW

    5.Priyanka relaxing indoors:

    Priyanka relaxing indoors:
    5

    Later, Priyanka was seen reclining comfortably on a cosy sofa indoors, wearing sunglasses and casual attire. She looked completely at ease, enjoying the calm atmosphere while sipping tea and soaking in the peaceful surroundings.

    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation, calls it 'natural juncture' in letter to employees
    Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation
    Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra says ‘enough’ to legal battles, demands fair verdict: 'If found guilty, I will face all consequences'
    Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra says ‘enough’ to legal battles, demands fair
    Air India ticket prices get expensive, Airline revises airfares amid fuel crisis; Check new rates of domestic, international flights here
    Air India ticket prices get expensive, airline revises airfares amid fuel crisis
    West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee alleges ECI targeted 'specific communities' among 91 lakh deleted voters
    West Bengal SIR: CM alleges ECI targeted ''specific communities'
    Matka King trailer: Cotton trader Vijay Varma builds his own gambling empire in 1960s Bombay in Nagraj Manjule series
    Matka King trailer: Cotton trader Vijay Varma builds his own gambling empire
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?
    Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP
    Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'
    Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property
    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'
    Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets
    Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses
    In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh
    In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement