Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

4 . Madhu Chopra and Malti Marie moment:

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Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, shared a warm and affectionate moment with Malti Marie. The little one playfully covered her face while sitting on her grandmother’s lap, capturing the fun and love in their family time together. This is a cute moment and the smile on Madhu Chopra's face expresses her emotion.

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