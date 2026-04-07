Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Apr 07, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
1.Sunday vacation in Varanasi:
Actress Priyanka Chopra, along with her family, enjoyed a peaceful Sunday by the pool in Varanasi. The tranquil setting, bright sunshine and natural surroundings provided the perfect backdrop for a relaxing day away from the hustle of everyday life.
2.Malti Marie and Nick Jonas moment:
In a fun family moment, Malti Marie playfully poured water on Nick Jonas’s head, making him laugh as Priyanka captured the candid joy. This lighthearted interaction reflects the close-knit and loving bond within the Chopra-Jonas family. The picture shows the heartfelt moment between father and daughter.
3.Priyanka poses by the poolside:
Priyanka shared images that looked radiant as she posed confidently in a blue bikini by the pool. Her carefree attitude and natural glow perfectly complemented the sunny day, making it a stylish and refreshing poolside moment.
4.Madhu Chopra and Malti Marie moment:
Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, shared a warm and affectionate moment with Malti Marie. The little one playfully covered her face while sitting on her grandmother’s lap, capturing the fun and love in their family time together. This is a cute moment and the smile on Madhu Chopra's face expresses her emotion.
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5.Priyanka relaxing indoors:
Later, Priyanka was seen reclining comfortably on a cosy sofa indoors, wearing sunglasses and casual attire. She looked completely at ease, enjoying the calm atmosphere while sipping tea and soaking in the peaceful surroundings.