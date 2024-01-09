In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

The Salaar team recently hosted a private success party to celebrate the blockbuster success of their film.
The action-packed entertainer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is going strong at the box office. Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the Hombale Team celebrated the film's blockbuster success recently. These photos have been shared by the production company Hombale Films on their social media.
1. The Salaar team
The leading actors Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran are seen posing with the director Prashanth Neel and the producer Vijay Kiragandur, who owns Hombale Films, at the success party.
2. Salaar box office collection
Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire has crossed the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide, according to the producers. However, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 600 crore globally.
3. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran cut the cake
Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who play friends-turned-foes named Deva aka Salaar and Vardha Raja Mannar respectively, are seen cutting the cake in this photo.
4. The Bloody Blockbuster Salaar
Bloody Blockbuster Salaar - these were the words imprinted on the cake that the team cut at the success party. The action-packed film was released in the theatres on December 22.
5. Salaar Part 2 details
The producer Vijay Kiragandur has said that they are planning to release Salaar Part 2 in cinemas in 2025. He has also stated that the next part will have more drama, politics, and action.