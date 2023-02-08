In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits

A day after getting married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, newly weds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were captured in Delhi.
B-town's newlywed couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their first public appearance as a married couple following their exquisite nuptials in Jaisalmer. When the couple was travelling to New Delhi, they were photographed at the Jaisalmer airport.
1. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Delhi
A day after getting married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were captured in Delhi.
2. Kiara-Sidharth appearance as newlyweds
Kiara made her first public appearance as a newlywed in a very stylish way, oozing charm and looking absolutely stunning. As the couple received wishes, they were photographed giving sweets to the media.
3. Shershah-couple in matching outfits
Shershah-couple was spotted wearing coordinated attire, while Kiara turned heads in a stunning maroon anarkali suit and a spectacular green earpiece. Sidharth complimented her outfit as he styled his maroon kurta with a multi-coloured shawl and white bottoms.
4. Sidharth and Kiara wedding
On February 7, Sidharth and Kiara exchanged vows in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. Kiara wore a pink lehenga with delicate Roman architecture embroidery created by Manish Malhotra for the ceremony. It was motivated by the newlyweds' unique affection for the city of domes. Sidharth, on the other hand, chose an ivory sherwani with a magnificent royal appearance. The sherwani is handcrafted with the utmost skill and has traditional signatures, glimpse of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi, and badla work.